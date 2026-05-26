Rams edge rusher Jared Verse whips woke mob into frenzy with his reaction to reporter's voice

In his short time in the NFL, Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Jared Verse has cultivated a reputation as one of the most feared pass rushers in the league.

With two Pro Bowl selections and a Defensive Rookie of the Year award under his belt, Verse has yet to meet a challenge along the line of scrimmage that he can't handle.

His latest challenge, however, isn't a stone wall left tackle or a double team. It comes in the form of the woke mob slamming Verse for something any other normal, sane person would have done in his shoes.

While being interviewed by reporter Ruba Wilson, Verse made the claim that he would "beat anyone on the Rams," only for Wilson to respond with calling Verse "a confident daddy."

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You can tell by his reaction that Verse is completely taken aback by Wilson's response, as he chuckles and nervously asks, "What the f--k was that?"

I did some digging and couldn't find any more context outside of the short clip that was given, but apparently some people are outraged by his response.

Did I miss something? Did a section of the video get edited out where Verse called the reporter a slur or something?

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He wasn't even making fun of the guy's voice, as he clearly made it through the first few questions without any sort of reaction.

Why would anyone be outraged in the slightest about the way he handled that?

A grown man moaned and called him "daddy." If anything, Verse handled that interaction a hell of a lot better than he had any right to.

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People should be more angry at this "reporter" for his weird sexualization of a seemingly innocent red-carpet interview.

Come to think of it, I don't even see any outrage being directed toward Verse, as it looks like the only people turning this into a controversy are the aggregator accounts who posted the video to social media to begin with.

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Everyone else is calling Wilson out for his antics and backing Verse in the process.

It's 2026, people. We aren't going to shame anyone anymore for acting totally normal after being put in an uncomfortable situation.

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Jared Verse is not a bigot or a homophobe for laughing at another grown man referring to him as "daddy" while wearing leather pants and a youth medium Under Armour shirt.

Miss me with the faux outrage.