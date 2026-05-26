Abdul Carter deletes criticism of teammate Jaxson Dart even as New York radio host shreds him on air

The social media skirmish that ensued when New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart introduced President Donald Trump at a New York rally should be winding down because teammate Abdul Carter, who took exception to the move, has deleted his social media criticism of Dart.

Except, this isn't winding down quite yet.

Because now, the media is having its say.

That's happening as some liberal sites wring their hands about the fact the starting quarterback of an NFL legacy franchise would dare introduce the president of the United States at a rally, while conservative voices are defending Dart's right to do so and ripping Carter a new one for going public with his criticism of a teammate.

GIANTS STAR ABDUL CARTER TAKES ISSUE WITH TEAMMATE JAXSON DART INTRODUCING TRUMP AT NEW YORK RALLY

For the record, Boomer Esiason falls in the latter category.

The former Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets quarterback hosts the Boomer and Gio show on WFAN in New York. And because Tuesday was the show's first day back from the long Memorial Day weekend when the whole Dart-Carter saga happened, Esiason got his first crack at addressing the issue.

"This was a real error on the part of Abdul Carter, not on the part of Jaxson Dart," Esiason said on air. "Jaxson Dart was asked to introduce the President of the United States. How many people get an opportunity to do something like that, regardless of who the president is. You may have hated Barack Obama, you may have hated Joe Biden. And some guys didn’t want to go to the White House because they didn’t like those presidents, just like other guys didn’t want to go to the White House because they didn’t like President Trump."

Then Boomer dropped bombs on Carter's attempted resolution to the disagreement — which he was the only player on the Giants roster to make public in the first place.

"We spoke earlier as men," Carter posted on X in one of his since-deleted posts.

The fact is Carter has deleted that post and the original one in which he said he thought the video of Dart's Trump introduction was "s--t" from AI and added, "what are we doing, man?"

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"... To put this out like a child on social media is ridiculous," Esiason continued. "And then when I heard, ‘Yeah, we spoke man to man,’ there was only one man on that call and that was Jaxson Dart.

"You were a man who was late to meetings, you were a man who didn’t live up to your draft choice. You’re a man who wanted to wear No. 56, and by the way your idol No. 56 has introduced Donald Trump numerous times, so I don’t want to hear this. He made another just boneheaded error by going to social media."

Carter deleting his posts about the entire matter suggests he recognizes his actions as a misstep. Either that, or he was forced to delete the posts.

Either way, Esiason's rant and Carter's post deletions end the matter.

(No it doesn't.)

Esiason's criticism has now made its way to liberal websites, which found a way to criticize Esiason's take while defending Carter and, of course, also blaming Dart for starting the whole thing in the first place.

And this is important to understand: The narrative that Dart started this entire episode by his tacit support of Trump is media bias glowing in neon.

Dart going to a rally to introduce the duly elected leader of the United States is not controversial. Trump's falling poll numbers do not make it controversial just like his general election and Electoral College victories don't. Dart is allowed and, indeed, has a right to support anyone he wishes — including the guy who lives in the White House.

If Dart cannot do that without reprisal and criticism from teammates and media then it would become fair to heap reprisal and criticism on any athlete supporting any politician — and that includes liberal media icon Barack Obama or socialist New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

If it's in bounds (football term) to criticize an athlete for supporting Trump, it is then not out of bounds (football term) to criticize an athlete for supporting Obama or Joe Biden or any of the Democrats' socialists.

But liberal media likes to make it seem like Trump support is somehow toxic because that is its worldview, which it wants to amplify, and wants everyone to share.

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Jaxson Dart's support of Trump or any politician is allowed in the United States of America. Criticism of Dart is allowed in the United States of America.

And so is Boomer Esiason's criticism of Carter.

FOLLOW ARMANDO SALGUERO ON X: @ARMANDOSALGUERO