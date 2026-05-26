Chicago White Sox

Twins expected to win behind Joe Ryan as both clubs face trade deadline questions this summer

White Sox hitters are just 3-for-7 against Ryan outside of Andrew Benintendi's 8-for-19 career line

By David Troy OutKick
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We NEED More Strikes In Baseball! | The Ricky Cobb Show Video

We NEED More Strikes In Baseball! | The Ricky Cobb Show

Baseball fans want to see STRIKES! A weekend with a record for walks in baseball is BAD for the sport!

I love sports. I think part of what I love about them so much is that you never really know what to expect. Even with this as my job of trying to predict what is going to happen, I know I'm going to get things wrong (hopefully no more than about 47% of the time). Being wrong is part of the job; we just try to avoid it as much as possible. A lot of us were wrong about the Twins and White Sox, and both square off tonight.

The Minnesota Twins are actually pretty good this season. They are under .500, so let's not start hanging banners and planning parades. The Twins are likely not going to make the postseason, and I'd be surprised if they even bother making a full push for it. Minnesota came into this year with the "rebuilding" label on them after they traded almost every valuable asset away last year. They still have some guys that can bring a return this year, so I expect them to trade them away.

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Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins looking on during a baseball game at Target Field

Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins looks on against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn., on June 21, 2022. (David Berding/Getty Images)

One of those guys is today's starter, Joe Ryan. There are many scouts and general managers who have looked into Ryan. There are some good reasons for coveting Ryan. He is 3-3 for the season with a 3.02 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP. He has been worse on the road than at home, which causes a bit of concern. He has a 3.95 ERA in five road starts. Most of that damage has come in two starts as he allowed nine of his 12 earned runs in two outings. He has also allowed just three earned runs over his last 18 innings.

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The White Sox are above .500 the day after Memorial Day. The last time they were over .500 on Memorial Day was 2021, and they were exactly at the mark in 2022. This has been a disaster of a team for the past two years. They supposedly had a championship window, but the players never even helped them sniff a championship push. This year has been different. They are fun to watch, seem like they are trying hard and could at least make a run at a Wild Card spot (even if I think it is unlikely).

Byron Buxton rounding bases after home run at Target Field

Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins celebrates his solo home run to complete the cycle during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn., on July 12, 2025. (David Berding/Getty Images)

It will be interesting to see if the team is a buyer or seller in two months when we have the trade deadline. I could see some teams interested in today's hurler, Sean Burke. For the year, Burke is 2-3 with a 4.08 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP. The WHIP is encouraging, but the home ERA at 4.73 is a bit concerning. He has allowed 10 earned runs in his past two home starts, both White Sox losses. There isn't much experience against Burke from Twins hitters, but they are 4-for-9 against him with each hit going for extra bases.

Andrew Benintendi looking on after striking out during a baseball game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Andrew Benintendi of the Chicago White Sox looks on after striking out during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, Calif., on Sept. 17, 2024. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The Twins are going to win this game. They are in a much better position with Ryan on the mound. Both starters are struggling on the road, but I think we can see them navigate the opposing lineup. I do think the first five innings is a bit safer of a bet, so I'll take that. White Sox hitters are 3-for-7 outside of Andrew Benintendi, who is 8-for-19 with half of those going for extra bases.

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Let's take the Twins through five, but I'll also do a fun Same Game Parlay of 2+ total bases for Josh Bell, Byron Buxton and Benintendi at +800.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024 

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