Giants' Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart squash potential locker room rift over Trump event appearance

Despite some concerns that the New York Giants might have a locker room issue on their hands between linebacker Abdul Carter and quarterback Jaxson Dart, it appears they've buried the hatchet.

On Friday, the 23-year-old quarterback out of Ole Miss, who impressed in his rookie campaign, introduced President Donald Trump at an event in Suffern, New York.

Dart led the crowd in a chant before bringing the president on stage.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Video of this was widespread on social media, but it was Dart's teammate, Carter, who had something to say about it.

That led to a lot of debate about athletes and politics, but there was also some concern over whether or not this could be the start of a rift in the Giants' locker room.

That would be a big problem as Dart and Carter — a 22-year-old out of Penn State who appeared in all 17 games for the G-Men last season — are widely considered key pieces as the team works to get back to some winning ways.

STOP COMPARING JAXSON DART'S NEW YORK TRUMP RALLY SPEECH TO COLIN KAEPERNICK'S ACTIVISM

Carter quickly put an end to the latter by hopping on X to let everyone know that he and Dart are on good terms.

Now that's how you do it.

No sub-tweeting, no digs in the press, just two dudes with a minor disagreement hashing it out man-to-man and then moving on.

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Hopefully, we see more things handled this way, and it looks like, at least for the time being, Giants fans can rest easy.