OutKick-Sports

Giants' Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart squash potential locker room rift over Trump event appearance

The 22-year-old linebacker hopped on X to confirm the two hashed things out man-to-man

By Matt Reigle OutKick
close
Nashville is Getting a Super Bowl | OutKick The Show w/ Clay Travis Video

Nashville is Getting a Super Bowl | OutKick The Show w/ Clay Travis

The NFL is bringing the big game to Nashville

Despite some concerns that the New York Giants might have a locker room issue on their hands between linebacker Abdul Carter and quarterback Jaxson Dart, it appears they've buried the hatchet.

On Friday, the 23-year-old quarterback out of Ole Miss, who impressed in his rookie campaign, introduced President Donald Trump at an event in Suffern, New York.

Dart led the crowd in a chant before bringing the president on stage.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Giants Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart

Giants linebacker Abdul Quarter says there is no beef between him and quarterback Jaxson Dart after he made an appearance at an event featuring President Donald Trump. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images and Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Video of this was widespread on social media, but it was Dart's teammate, Carter, who had something to say about it.

That led to a lot of debate about athletes and politics, but there was also some concern over whether or not this could be the start of a rift in the Giants' locker room.

That would be a big problem as Dart and Carter — a 22-year-old out of Penn State who appeared in all 17 games for the G-Men last season — are widely considered key pieces as the team works to get back to some winning ways.

STOP COMPARING JAXSON DART'S NEW YORK TRUMP RALLY SPEECH TO COLIN KAEPERNICK'S ACTIVISM

Carter quickly put an end to the latter by hopping on X to let everyone know that he and Dart are on good terms.

Now that's how you do it.

President Donald Trump shaking hands with New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart at Rockland Community College

President Donald Trump shakes hands with New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart as he arrives to speak at Rockland Community College in Suffern, N.Y., on May 22, 2026. (Alex Brandon/AP)

No sub-tweeting, no digs in the press, just two dudes with a minor disagreement hashing it out man-to-man and then moving on.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Hopefully, we see more things handled this way, and it looks like, at least for the time being, Giants fans can rest easy.

Matthew Reigle is a writer for OutKick.

Close modal

Continue