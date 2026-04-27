Former NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya weighs in on why Russini's credibility is forever gone

Michele Tafoya knows the NFL media world better than most, which is why her take on the Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel scandal carries more weight than the average media pundit.

Photos of Vrabel and Russini that surfaced online earlier this month sparked widespread speculation about the nature of their relationship. Russini resigned from The Athletic on April 14, 2026, and both she and Vrabel have denied any wrongdoing; Vrabel said he’s seeking counseling, and the NFL has said Vrabel is not under investigation under the league’s personal conduct policy.

The former NBC "Sunday Night Football" sideline reporter, who is now running for the Republican nomination for Minnesota’s open U.S. Senate seat, joined "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich" on Monday and gave a strong opinion on the ongoing controversy.

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Dakich asked whether Russini’s alleged actions hurt women in broadcast media, especially women covering the NFL, as many people have opined. However, Tafoya chose a different route.

Tafoya said she’d like to think the answer is "not at all" unless it somehow becomes a trend. That’s a pretty important distinction, because she wasn’t interested in turning this into some sweeping statement about women in sports media. She framed it as something much simpler, and much more damaging: a straight-up credibility problem.

And she’s right.

If the allegations are true, this is not a "poor women in media" story. It’s an ethics story and that was Tafoya’s central point. She asked how a reporter can possibly cover the NFL objectively while being romantically involved with a head coach, especially one tied to one of the league’s most prominent franchises.

How does she cover other coaches objectively? How does she cover other teams objectively? How does she cover that team objectively when everyone knows she's gotten personally involved with the person she's supposed to be reporting on professionally?

She doesn't, which is why it's unlikely that Russini will ever work as an NFL reporter again. She might get another job in media, but the idea of her returning to reporting on the league is difficult to imagine because there's nothing more important to a reporter than credibility.

But Tafoya was careful not to turn criticism of one reporter into criticism of all female reporters. She didn’t hide behind the idea that pointing out an ethical problem is somehow unfair. She just called it what it is: crossing a journalistic line.

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Tafoya even made clear that she’d feel the same way if the genders were flipped. If a male reporter were involved with a female NFL assistant coach, she said the ethical problem would be exactly the same. Same conflict. Same lack of objectivity. Same stain on the work.

Of course, it's important to note the vast majority of coaches in the major professional leagues are men; therefore, that scenario is far less likely. This situation is likely to only come up under these circumstances. However, Tafoya's larger point is that painting with a broad brush in this situation is the wrong approach.

"That's crossing journalistic lines of objectivity and ethics, and that's where I'm really disappointed," Tafoya said of Russini before adding, "As a journalist, you are not supposed to fraternize with the people you're covering."

The through-line for Tafoya, though, is that this is a Dianna Russini problem and not a general female reporter issue.

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As far as Vrabel, Tafoya addressed the idea that there's a "double standard" in how Russini has been criticized versus Vrabel. There are some who feel Vrabel isn't feeling the same heat as Russini, but there's a reason for that.

As Tafoya noted, the journalist is the one crossing the professional ethical boundary. For the coach, the fallout may be personal, public and family-related, but for the reporter, the fallout hits the actual core of the job. Vrabel certainly doesn't appear to be the best husband or father in this scenario, but as long as his ability to win football games remains unchanged, then it doesn't affect his professional career.

That’s why this story lands harder on the media side.

Coaches are paid to win and Vrabel led the New England Patriots to a Super Bowl berth this past season. He isn't going anywhere. But reporters are paid to deliver credible information obtained ethically. The public must trust them.

Once that credibility is gone, every scoop, every sourced report, every carefully worded leak, and every conveniently timed bit of "inside information" starts to look a lot different.