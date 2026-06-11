A new survey answers the age-old question of which FIFA World Cup fan base is most attractive

There's electricity in the air because the 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially underway, with Mexico taking the first win of the tournament in a red-card-filled match against South Africa.

But there is still only one question on everyone's mind as soccer's biggest tournament gets rolling: which fan base is the most attractive?

Well, lucky us, we have an answer.

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The Lines did a survey of 3,000 U.S. soccer fans to determine which fan base, team, USMNT player, and manager were most attractive and which home kit is considered the best-looking.

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Christian Pulisic — the biggest thing to come out of Hershey, Pennsylvania, since the Reese's Cup — was named the most attractive player on the USMNT roster, while the U.S. kit was named the best of the bunch.

But, as far as fanbases are concerned, the reigning champs from the 2022 World Cup came out on top.

That's right. If you're looking for the best-looking soccer fans, you're going to need to head down south of the border... and then south of a few more borders to Argentina.

"World's sexiest fan" Ivana Knoll is not going to demand an inquiry into this survey.

Brazil came in second, with the U.S. coming home in third (which is good, because we're all attractive as hell).

Mexico came home in fourth — capping off a very strong showing from soccer-mad Latin America — while France finished fifth, marking Europe's highest-finishing fan base, with Knoll's Croatia right behind in sixth.

A lot of times when you see surveys like this, it feels like they're designed to make you go, "What?!?!" and start click-clacking your dismay on social media.

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But this one? Nah, I could see all of it. It tracked. I mean, you could debate the order, but it's not like when The New York Times comes out and goes, "No, seriously, guys; we sincerely do not believe Billy Joel is one of the 30 greatest living American songwriters," as rage-bait.

As for most attractive team, that honor went to Brazil, while Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni was deemed the biggest head-turner among bench bosses.