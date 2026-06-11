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A new survey answers the age-old question of which FIFA World Cup fan base is most attractive

Brazil came second and the U.S. third in a poll of 3,000 American soccer fans conducted by The Lines

By Matt Reigle OutKick
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2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off: Simon Jordan discusses U.S. soccer growth Video

2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off: Simon Jordan discusses U.S. soccer growth

Talksport presenter Simon Jordan discusses the 2026 FIFA World Cup kickoff in Mexico, highlighting its immense global and growing U.S. influence. Jordan notes soccer's rise to the third most popular sport in America, surpassing baseball and hockey. He is optimistic about the record-breaking tournament, expected to sell 6.5 million tickets, despite past World Cup challenges.

There's electricity in the air because the 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially underway, with Mexico taking the first win of the tournament in a red-card-filled match against South Africa.

But there is still only one question on everyone's mind as soccer's biggest tournament gets rolling: which fan base is the most attractive?

Well, lucky us, we have an answer.

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US soccer fans

It was a strong showing for us Americans, but not enough to win the title of most attractive fanbase at the FIFA World Cup. (Bob Self/Florida Times-Union)

The Lines did a survey of 3,000 U.S. soccer fans to determine which fan base, team, USMNT player, and manager were most attractive and which home kit is considered the best-looking.

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Christian Pulisic — the biggest thing to come out of Hershey, Pennsylvania, since the Reese's Cup — was named the most attractive player on the USMNT roster, while the U.S. kit was named the best of the bunch.

But, as far as fanbases are concerned, the reigning champs from the 2022 World Cup came out on top.

That's right. If you're looking for the best-looking soccer fans, you're going to need to head down south of the border... and then south of a few more borders to Argentina.

Argentinian fans

A new survey has named Argentina's fans the most attractive at the World Cup. So, if you're single, maybe go snag some tickets to one of their matches. (Photo by Cui Nan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

"World's sexiest fan" Ivana Knoll is not going to demand an inquiry into this survey.

Brazil came in second, with the U.S. coming home in third (which is good, because we're all attractive as hell).

Mexico came home in fourth — capping off a very strong showing from soccer-mad Latin America — while France finished fifth, marking Europe's highest-finishing fan base, with Knoll's Croatia right behind in sixth.

A lot of times when you see surveys like this, it feels like they're designed to make you go, "What?!?!" and start click-clacking your dismay on social media.

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Argentina soccer crowd

We'll see how the tournament pans out, but Argentina and its easy-on-the-eyes fans already have one win under their belts. (Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images)

But this one? Nah, I could see all of it. It tracked. I mean, you could debate the order, but it's not like when The New York Times comes out and goes, "No, seriously, guys; we sincerely do not believe Billy Joel is one of the 30 greatest living American songwriters," as rage-bait.

As for most attractive team, that honor went to Brazil, while Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni was deemed the biggest head-turner among bench bosses.

Matthew Reigle is a writer for OutKick.

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