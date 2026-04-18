NFL will not investigate Mike Vrabel over resort photos with reporter Dianna Russini: report

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New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel will not be investigated by the league for a potential violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy after he and top NFL reporter Dianna Russini were photographed together at an exclusive Arizona resort, prompting questions about their relationship.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told ESPN in an exclusive report detailing the allegations against Russini and Vrabel, both of whom are married to different people, that the second-year Patriots coach will not be looked at by the league.

"NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league is not reviewing Vrabel's behavior as part of the league's personal conduct policy, which states players, coaches and executives are required to avoid ‘conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in the National Football League,’" ESPN’s reported.

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Photos published by the New York Post’s Page Six earlier this month showed Vrabel and Russini, who at the time worked at The Athletic, at an intimate adults-only resort in Arizona during the NFL league meetings. The two were seen hugging, holding hands, and sitting poolside in swimsuits.

The hotel was two hours from where the league meetings were taking place.

Russini and Vrabel both denied any wrongdoing. Russini argued that there were several others "hanging out during the day" who were not captured in the photographs. Vrabel added that the photos "show a completely innocent interaction."

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But according to ESPN’s latest report, Russini "coordinated with Vrabel about how to respond to the Post." She was also said to have "consulted advisers, including a veteran in crisis communications," after learning about the story.

The Athletic, which is owned by The New York Times, initially supported Russini, but later launched an investigation into her reporting. On Tuesday, she announced her resignation.

"I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published. When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts," her letter to The Athletic Executive Editor Steven Ginsberg read.

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"Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept. Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career."

According to Ginsberg’s response to her resignation letter, The Athletic’s review of Russini will continue.

Her contract with the outlet was due to expire in June.