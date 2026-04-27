Will anyone hire Dianna Russini ever again?

Dianna Russini’s career as a credible NFL reporter is over amid an ongoing scandal involving allegations of an inappropriate relationship with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel. The question is whether she has any future in sports media, perhaps in a different role.

Last Thursday, minutes before the start of the NFL Draft, Russini deactivated her X account after users resurfaced old posts in which she joked about the name of her son, Michael. If she does not reactivate the account within 30 days, X will permanently delete the page along with all of her followers.

The absence of a social media following would make any return difficult.

A television network is not going to hire a reporter who resigned from The New York Times after reportedly asking her to provide proof that her relationship with Vrabel was appropriate. If she eventually returns to media, it will almost certainly be exclusively online, where a social following is paramount.

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Fortunately for Russini, there are digital platforms where ethics are not necessary. Dan Le Batard’s Meadowlark Media is one. Russini has a pre-existing relationship with Le Batard, who has shown a willingness to work with controversial personalities if they align politically. He previously hired Howard Bryant after he was arrested for allegedly beating and choking his wife.

However, Russini built her career as a reporter. Sources are likely to be less inclined to work with her going forward, given her reputation and lack of a mainstream platform. If she cannot offer insight, viewers will have little reason to consume her content.

Likewise, Russini would have a hard time convincing readers to pay for her content on a platform like Substack.

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Consider that, in her initial denial, she issued a statement to the New York Post stating that it was merely professional. If she lied, she didn't just lie to her former employer. She also lied to her readers. The idea that those readers would then turn around and pay for her content seems unlikely.

Even at just 43 years old, Russini will always be known as the reporter caught hugging and holding hands with Mike Vrabel at an "adults-only" Arizona resort.

That is now her reputation, and one she will struggle to shed.

We don't see much of an audience for a scandal-plagued Dianna Russini, beyond the initial buzz over whether she addresses the photos.

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The general public no longer trusts her. Nor should it. And, according to OutKick sources, her colleagues didn't trust her before the scandal.

For all intents and purposes, Russini’s career is over.