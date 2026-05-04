The most uncomfortable ballpark proposal in the history of time happened at Fenway Park this weekend

Look, I don't love dumping on the Red Sox every single week. It's not fun. It hurts me. But, at this point, it's just too easy.

This organization is so cursed right now, it's starting to bleed over the bleachers. That's right. The fans are now getting in on the action, and not in a good way.

Let me start by saying this ... I hate ballpark proposals. Despise them. They are so overplayed at this point, and so painfully corny, I tend to just ignore most of them. No woman on this planet wants a stadium proposal. I promise you. She does not exist. And if she claims to exist, she's lying.

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I've been around women for long enough to know this. I've been married for a decade now. My wife has three sisters. They hate it, I promise.

And if you need some proof, let's go ahead and head to Fenway Park for another loss yesterday — both on and off the field!

Nothing good is happening at Fenway Park this season

Goodness gracious. The video doesn't really do it justice because the ambient noise sort of covers up for the awkwardness of the moment, but it just doesn't look fun.

She looks pissed. He looks humiliated. They force a kiss at the end, but that's clearly just for the cameras. They're just trying to save face at that point.

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Now, I have no clue if she said yes or no. The internet is convinced it was a rejection. At the very least, folks don't think it was a slam-dunk "yes." It's tough to tell from that angle, but it certainly doesn't look like anyone is having a blast.

It had to be the most uncomfortable moment at Fenway Park this season, and that's saying something given the team is (in)arguably the worst team in baseball.

Which brings me to my next point ... why schedule a proposal at Fenway right now? Has this guy not followed the team this season? They are an embarrassment. They stink.

They've already fired half the team, and they've been in the American League cellar for a month now. The players are fighting. The coaches don't even know half of them by name. The team flat out STINKS.

And you schedule a marriage proposal?! That's on you. You dug your own grave on that one. It was always going to be a toss-up in this climate. This ain't 2004 anymore, you know.

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Tough look during a tough season at "America's Most Beloved Ballpark."

Sad.