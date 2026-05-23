Reds All-Star pitcher Andrew Abbott proposes to Cincinnati TV anchor girlfriend

Cincinnati Reds All-Star pitcher Andrew Abbott just threw the most important pitch of his season, and it was an absolutely perfect strike.

Abbott took to social media to announce he proposed to his girlfriend, Lindsay Stone. Like Abbott, Stone is also very familiar among Cincinnati fans, as she has worked as a TV anchor at WLWT for the past three years.

Abbott captioned the Instagram post of his proposal, "Forever." The post showed the couple on a rooftop, with the Cincinnati skyline in the background, celebrating the engagement.

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In the background, the Reds' home stadium, Great American Ball Park, can be seen.

Stone grew up about 30 miles north of Cincinnati. She began her career covering Notre Dame football as a sports reporter and anchor at WDNU in South Bend, Indiana.

Her next move was to WTTV in Indianapolis, where she stayed until she joined WLWT. On May 14, Stone announced she would be leaving WLWT when her contract ends on May 24 in a post to social media, and did not say what she would be doing next.

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Abbott, 26, has been with the Reds for his entire four-year career. He made his first All-Star team last season, when he had a 10-7 record with a 2.87 ERA in 166 1/3 innings pitched.

After his success last season, the Reds named Abbott their Opening Day starter this season. However, he hasn’t quite seen the same results as last year.

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In 11 starts, Abbott has a 4-2 record with a 3.97 ERA. He has struggled with command, as he has walked 26 batters and struck out 38.

Abbott has seemed to catch his stride of late, as he has a 4-0 record with a 1.29 ERA and 19 strikeouts in his last five starts.

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