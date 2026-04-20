Guardians catcher Austin Hedges pops question to girlfriend on field in heartwarming proposal after win

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What’s better than a hard fought win on the diamond? Putting one on your beloved’s finger, if you ask Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges.

Hedges not only helped the Guardians defeat the Baltimore Orioles, 8-4, on Sunday – he got engaged to his girlfriend, Lexi Dickson, at Progressive Field.

Hedges got down on one knee on the grass, as a message flashed across the Jumbotron at the stadium in Cleveland, while his teammates were watching. Dickson was shocked and emotional, eventually telling Hedges, "Yes!" before hearing cheers from those looking on.

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Hedges told reporters that he’s had the ring for his girlfriend of almost two years since spring training, but he didn’t have this plan until "only a couple weeks ago."

"I was really hoping we won the game," he told Cleveland.com. "I was going to do it regardless, but I really wanted to win that game to make it extra special."

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The message on the video board read, "Lexi, will you marry me?" which prompted Hedges to get down on one knee.

"There were a lot of nerves, a lot of nerves," Hedges, 33, explained. "I’m always nervous for baseball games…and just trying to stay present, knowing that there were some activities after. But it’s a special day. Special to be able to soak it all in."

Dickson, sporting a black, custom jacket with Hedges’ number and pictures of her now-fiancé on the back, flashed her ring around for Guardians players and friends and family who took pictures on the field.

It wasn’t the best of days for Hedges at the plate, going 0-for-4, though he did have a run scored. But a win to move to 13-10 on the season is all that matters to him at the end of the day.

As for the after party, Hedges and Dickson were planning a lowkey Sunday night to decompress after such an adrenaline-filled afternoon.

"Go to dinner and then just have a night to ourselves and enjoy it," Hedges said the plan was.

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That’s probably the right move for Hedges, who has the Houston Astros coming to town to start a three-game series at Progressive Field on Monday night.

But he and Dickson get a chance to enjoy their first night as an engaged couple in the next chapter of their baseball love story.