Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs Game 4 best bets include a side and two player props

Besides the New York Knicks, who are destroying the East, the Oklahoma City Thunder had the most impressive performance so far this postseason vs. the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the 2026 Western Conference Finals.

The Thunder weathered the storm after the Spurs 15 points in their 123-108 Game 3 win. The foul merchant himself, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, overcame a poor shooting performance Friday to score a team-high 26 points by hitting 12-of-12 free throws.

However, Oklahoma City won Game 3 thanks to its terrific bench and by keeping Victor Wembanyama off the glass, as he grabbed the fewest rebounds (four) among San Antonio's starting 5.

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They run it back Sunday with OKC holding a 2-1 series lead. Without further ado, here are my looks for the Thunder-Spurs Game 4 of the 2026 Western Conference Finals.

Best Bets for Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs Game 4

San Antonio Spurs -2.5 (-110) at FanDuel, risking 1.1 units (u).

at FanDuel, risking 1.1 units (u). Thunder SG Jared McCain UNDER 13.5 points (-125) at DraftKings, risking 0.63u.

at DraftKings, risking 0.63u. Spurs C Victor Wembanyama OVER 13.5 rebounds (+105) at DraftKings, risking 0.5u.

Oklahoma City's depth will be tested Sunday. The Thunder could be missing All-Star wing Jalen Williams, aka J-Dub, who is questionable for Game 4, and they will definitely be without 2025-26 NBA Sixth Man of the Year finalist, Ajay Mitchell.

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But OKC's bench stepped up in a big way for Game 3. Especially PF Jaylin Williams and SG Jared McCain. Williams scored 18 points and went 5-for-6 from behind the arc. McCain added 24 points on 10-for-21 shooting.

This leads me to my first player prop for Game 4: Jared McCain UNDER 13.5 points. Out of principle, I have to bet on a bench player's Under after a career-best playoff performance.

First of all, McCain had the unlimited green light Friday and I'm literally betting on him getting less usage despite OKC missing two rotation players. He attempted the most field goals for either team in Game 3. That's insane for a backup in a conference finals.

Also, McCain went 3-for-4 with Wemby defending him Friday. That's almost impossible and indicates just how irrationally confident he was in Game 3. Whether it's pure regression or coaching adjustments by the Spurs, McCain will come back down to earth Sunday.

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My second player prop is Victor Wembanyama OVER 13.5 rebounds (+105). He has grabbed 14+ rebounds in seven of his 13 games this postseason. Wemby was injured in and ejected from two of the games in which he fell short of 14 rebounds.

Wembanyama will be pissed after his team blew a 15-0 lead to start Game 3 and he got out-rebounded by all of San Antonio's starters and Thunder C Isaiah Hartenstein. This should motivate Wemby to dominate the paint and glass more Sunday.

Finally, I'm sticking with my pre-series read that the Spurs would advance to the NBA Finals and I'm betting them to even the conference finals, and cover the -2.5, before heading back to OKC for Game 5.

Maybe it's a year or two too soon for San Antonio and I'm just wrong. But I cannot believe Oklahoma City is good enough or deep enough to beat Wembanyama without its second-best player, J-Dub.

Prediction: Spurs 113, Thunder 107

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