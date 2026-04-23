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Dreadful Red Sox officially hit rock bottom as fans spot disgraceful item being sold in team store

Red Sox fans are furious as the club sinks to new lows against the rival Yankees.

By Zach Dean OutKick
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The Boston Red Sox, a disgraceful, embarrassing organization that was once proud but is now one of the worst teams in baseball, have really dug themselves in a hole this time.

I'm not talking about on the field. Yes, they're awful on the field, too. Just awful. Like, truly, truly terrible. They've lost the first two games of this week's series against the rival Yankees by a combined score of 8-1. That lone run was a garbage run scored in the ninth inning Wednesday night.

Amed Rosario jogging home after hitting a three-run home run at Fenway Park.

Amed Rosario of the New York Yankees jogs home after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass., on April 22, 2026. (Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

They're currently 9-15, dead last in the AL East, and tied for the second-worst record in the American League. Again, this is a team that had World Series aspirations not one month ago.

One!

And now, the season is basically already over in April. Amazing.

Anyway, I'm not here to talk about the embarrassing play on the field. I'm here to dig a little deeper, like the good journalist I am.

Let's go ahead and travel into Fenway Park and down Yawkey Way — no, I ain't calling it Jersey Street, that's disgusting — and check out what is now being solid in the merchandise stores:

Red Sox are a mess, and fans are furious

I mean, it's just disgusting. What has happened to this team? Yes, I'm sure they've sold Yankees gear before, along with every other team. But come on. Do you understand how bad this looks? Dedicating that much shelf space to the New York Yankees, as your organization gets stomped into the ground by them, at home?

It's just unfathomable.

I've watched the Red Sox for most of my life at this point. I'm 33. I was at the 2004 World Series. I lived in Boston for four years. I was there for the bombing in 2013, and then the World Series later that year.

I've been through the good and bad. The four championships. The messy Terry Francona firing. The awful Bobby Valentine year. The greatest team ever assembled (2018). I've literally been through every possible season with the Red Sox.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora arguing with home plate umpire Mike Estabrook at Fenway Park

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora argues with home plate umpire Mike Estabrook after being ejected during the third inning of a game against the New York Mets at Fenway Park in Boston on May 20, 2025. (Charles Krupa/AP)

This year's club has the potential to be the worst ever. The toxicity is off the charts right now. The roster is so poorly constructed, I'm not quite sure how Craig Breslow has a job.

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Oh yeah! I know how. Because John Henry doesn't care. That's how. Duh.

I'm also convinced that manager Alex Cora, who I have long defended, is trying to get cannned. I mean, how else do you explain THIS lineup?

My God. It's indefensible. Rolling out THAT lineup, against the Yankees, on 4/23, is truly indefensible. Andruw Monasterio, the throwaway player in the Caleb Durbin trade, is your No. 5 hitter? Really?

I grew up with players like Manny Ramirez, David Ortiz, Trot Nixon, Mike Napoli, Kevin Millar and Adrian Beltre hitting fifth. And now we're rolling out Andruw Monasterio? Get out of here!

Caleb Durbin of the Boston Red Sox throws down his helmet at Fenway Park.

Caleb Durbin of the Boston Red Sox throws down his helmet after striking out to end the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass., on April 21, 2026. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

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Anyway, all of that is small potatoes compared to the slop currently being sold in the team store. Fans are furious. They should be.

What a mess.

Zach Dean is a writer for OutKick. 

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