Fired Red Sox coaches escorted from team hotel in embarrassing fashion

The Boston Red Sox decided to spend the weekend firing every single coach on staff except the ones that are loyal to Craig Breslow.

Fine. That's not fair. That's me being biased. Let me try it again.

The Boston Red Sox spent the weekend firing every single coach on staff except those loyal to Craig Breslow AND John Henry!

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There. Fixed it.

For those who missed it, Alex Cora, along with five other coaches, was fired following Boston's 17-1 win Saturday afternoon in Baltimore. That's right. They won, 17-1, and then they were all wiped out. It was stunning.

I've seen a lot of shocking Red Sox moments over the decades, and that one ranks right up there.

Theo Epstein trading Nomar in 2004. The chicken and beer fiasco in 2011. The entire Bobby Valentine year. Trading Mookie Betts. Trading Rafael Devers.

And now, firing everyone, including Red Sox lifers Alex Cora and Jason Varitek. Amazing.

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Anyway, before we dive into the Xs and Os of the whole thing, let's go ahead and check in on the van that escorted the fired coaches out of the hotel:

This is the perfect symbol for Red Sox baseball in 2026

For those who ain't exactly hitting on all 20/20 cylinders anymore, that little sign at the bottom says: COACHES4HIRE LLC. Amazing. I mean, truly amazing. What a time to be alive.

What a moment. What an unbelievably perfect way to end this chapter. Sending out the scapegoats in a van advertising unemployed coaches is next-level stuff.

I'd like to give credit to Breslow for being savvy enough to do this intentionally, but ...

I can't stand Craig Breslow. I really can't stand John Henry. Fire Alex Cora all you want, but — as one former player told WEEI's Rob Bradford this week — that's like "sh----g your pants and changing your shirt."

First off, that's a great quote. It's perfect. Secondly, he's right. Alex Cora was clearly unhappy towards the end. He didn't hide it well. I don't blame him.

The Red Sox made a surprise playoff run last year, and then completely folded over the offseason. Craig Breslow whiffed on everyone. Everyone. Alex Bregman. Pete Alonso. Kyle Schwarber. The Sox needed one bat. They instead lost one, and got none.

Breslow then decided to hang on to all five of his outfielders, instead of trading one or two to address another position of need. Now, the team is stuck with a predictable logjam in the outfield, and in the lineup.

He replaced Alex Bregman — the team's unquestioned leader last season — with Caleb Durbin at third base. That has been an unmitigated disaster.

He traded Kyle Harrison — the top player the team got back in the Rafael Devers trade — to Milwaukee. Harrison is currently 2-1 this season with a 2.28 ERA. That would be, by far, the lowest ERA of any starter in the Red Sox rotation right now.

Do I need to keep going? I mean, my goodness. Again, blame Cora all you want. That's fine. When a team starts 10-17, people should be held accountable. Cora certainly isn't the first coach to get fired in Boston, and he won't be the last.

Other than that? This is simply slapping lipstick on a pig and, once again, taking no accountability. It's disgusting. It's pathetic. It was also predictable.

And don't even get me started on John Henry. At least Breslow stuck around in Baltimore and talked to the media the next day. It was all BS, but he at least got up there.

Henry hasn't spoken to the media since the team traded Mookie Betts ... in 2020! It's been six years since the Red Sox owner spoke to the media. That's unfathomable, especially in a market like Boston.

What a disgrace. What a clown show.

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But, also, what a funny ad on that van.

At least we have that.