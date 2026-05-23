Formula 1 legend Alain Prost reportedly injured during robbery by masked gang in Switzerland

According to a new report out of Switzerland, four-time Formula 1 champion Alain Prost has been injured after his home was raided by a group of masked men.

Swiss outlet Blick reported that the racing legend's home in Nyon, about 25km (15.5 miles) north of Geneva, was the target of a robbery at around 8:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

While police have not officially released the names of the victims, they did confirm that a robbery took place and that a family was targeted.

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"Several masked individuals entered the house. Once inside, they threatened the occupants and slightly injured one family member in the head, under circumstances that are still being investigated," police said in a statement, per BBC Sport.

"The perpetrators then forced another family member to open a safe before fleeing," it added.

Swiss and French police are currently working to find the perpetrators.

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Prost is regarded as one of the greatest drivers in Formula 1, competing from 1980 to 1993, driving for McLaren, Renault, Ferrari and Williams.

The Frenchman won World Drivers' Championships in 1985, 1986, 1989 and 1993, and his four wins tie him with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen on the career championships list. They trail Juan Manuel Fangio with five, and Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher, who each have seven.

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Prost's most memorable stretch came at McLaren in the late 1980s when he was in some intense championship battles with his then-teammate, F1 legend Ayrton Senna.

After retiring from F1, Prost worked in television, ran his own team known as Prost Grand Prix and most recently worked as an advisor for the Alpine Formula 1 team, a role he left in 2022.