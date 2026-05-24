Baltimore Orioles

MLB reporter Tricia Whitaker hit with line drive during Orioles' game

The Apple TV reporter posted photos of herself being tended to by Baltimore's medical staff during Friday's game

By Ryan Gaydos OutKick
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MLB reporter Tricia Whitaker may consider wearing a full set of catcher’s gear while in the stands after what happened to her on Friday night.

Whitaker was covering the Baltimore Orioles' game against the Detroit Tigers for Apple TV when she took an Adley Rutschman liner to the forearm. She posted photos of herself getting tended to by the Orioles’ medical staff. She wrote on X that she was fine but had an ice pack and a wrap on her arm.

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Apple TV+ sideline reporter Tricia Whitaker standing on a baseball field at Truist Park

Apple TV+ sideline reporter Tricia Whitaker stands on the field before a game between the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga., on April 19, 2024. (Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports)

"In case anyone was wondering — Adley Rutschman’s exit velo is still elite. My forearm is proof," she wrote. "Found out what it feels like to be the injury update instead of reporting it. 10-day IL, forearm discomfort.

"(PS I’m fine. Thanks to the Oriole’s medical staff for the wrapping of my arm and ice all game!)

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Kansas City Royals left fielder Tommy Pham speaking with Apple reporter Tricia Whitaker at Kauffman Stadium

Kansas City Royals left fielder Tommy Pham speaks with Apple reporter Tricia Whitaker after the Royals' win over the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sept. 6, 2024. (Denny Medley/Imagn Images)

Whitaker got some extra time to rest as Saturday’s game between the two clubs was postponed thanks to the rain that has moved through the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. on top of the Memorial Day weekend.

Baltimore took home a win on Friday, 7-4. Rutschman was 2-for-5 with a double and one line drive to a reporter.

Tricia Whitaker interviewing George Springer on baseball field at Rogers Centre

Apple TV MLB Friday Night Baseball sideline reporter Tricia Whitaker interviews George Springer of the Toronto Blue Jays after a game against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ont., on April 18, 2025. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

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Whitaker appeared to be doing OK as she posted her Indy 500 fit on her Instagram account. Now, she only has to be concerned about bouncing tires.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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