MLB reporter Tricia Whitaker hit with line drive during Orioles' game

MLB reporter Tricia Whitaker may consider wearing a full set of catcher’s gear while in the stands after what happened to her on Friday night.

Whitaker was covering the Baltimore Orioles' game against the Detroit Tigers for Apple TV when she took an Adley Rutschman liner to the forearm. She posted photos of herself getting tended to by the Orioles’ medical staff. She wrote on X that she was fine but had an ice pack and a wrap on her arm.

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"In case anyone was wondering — Adley Rutschman’s exit velo is still elite. My forearm is proof," she wrote. "Found out what it feels like to be the injury update instead of reporting it. 10-day IL, forearm discomfort.

"(PS I’m fine. Thanks to the Oriole’s medical staff for the wrapping of my arm and ice all game!)

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Whitaker got some extra time to rest as Saturday’s game between the two clubs was postponed thanks to the rain that has moved through the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. on top of the Memorial Day weekend.

Baltimore took home a win on Friday, 7-4. Rutschman was 2-for-5 with a double and one line drive to a reporter.

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Whitaker appeared to be doing OK as she posted her Indy 500 fit on her Instagram account. Now, she only has to be concerned about bouncing tires.