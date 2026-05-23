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Indiana coach Curt Cignetti is putting in some pace car reps before the Indianapolis 500

The 110th Running of the Indy 500 features an America 250 paint scheme on the pace car, with coverage Sunday on Fox

By Matt Reigle OutKick
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IndyCar driver Ed Carpenter gives close-up look at his race car Video

IndyCar driver Ed Carpenter gives close-up look at his race car

IndyCar driver Ed Carpenter prepares for his 23rd Indianapolis 500 race, expressing confidence in his team and car. Carpenter, also a racing co-owner, looks forward to the special Freedom 250 Grand Prix in Washington D.C. in August. The event will showcase IndyCar racing to a massive audience.

It's always cool to say you got the chance to drive the pace car for any race, but having them toss you the keys for the Indianapolis 500?

It doesn't get any better than that, and this year, that honor goes to one of the most popular people in Indiana these days, Indiana Hoosiers head football coach Curt Cignetti.

The great thing about driving the pace car is that, unlike a ceremonial first pitch, which has no bearing on the game (although, how fun would it be if it did?), the pace car driver can impact the race.

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Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti standing on the field at Hard Rock Stadium

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti celebrates after defeating the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Jan. 19, 2026. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

You've got to be going the right speed so that the cars are able to get their tires up to temperature safely.

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Go too slow, and you're going to irritate some drivers.

So, it makes sense that you would do some practice ahead of time, and on Saturday, IndyCar shared some pictures and videos of Cignetti getting in some reps at the Brickyard.

Cignetti is getting quite the set of wheels to pace the field. The pace car for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X. It has a 5.5L twin-turbo V8 engine that delivers over 1,000 hp to the rear wheels, and if that wasn't good enough, it also has an electric motor that adds another 186 hp to the front axle.

Pitlane at the start of Indy 500 practice

Curt Cignetti will lead the field ahead of the 110th Running ofthe Indianapolis 500. (© Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

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I'm not sure what Cignetti is driving day-to-day, but that's a lot of car, so it's good that he was getting some pointers from Sarah Fisher. Fisher is a former IndyCar driver with nine Indianapolis 500 appearances under her belt and has also worked for the driver as a pace car driver.

So, if there's anyone to get some pointers from, it's her.

Cignetti and the Corvette — which sports a very cool America 250 paint scheme — will lead the field on the pace laps on Sunday, with coverage beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Fox.

Matthew Reigle is a writer for OutKick.

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