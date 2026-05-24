Orioles star Pete Alonso commits embarrassing error while trying to pull off sneaky double play against Tigers

Pete Alonso tried to pull a fast one against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, but the Baltimore Orioles first baseman ultimately turned something into absolutely nothing.

During the first game of a doubleheader between the two clubs, Detroit's Dillon Dingler flared one directly at Alonso in what should have been a very simple out in the top of the fourth inning.

Instead, with there being a runner on first, Alonso opted to pass on catching the ball and taking the one out and let it fall to the ground.

This turned out to be the incorrect decision.

Alonso misplayed the hop off the dirt before one-hopping a throw to second base. Both runners were safe on the play, and the five-time All-Star was given an error on the play.

In Alonso's defense, if he had pulled off the play, he would have been applauded for making a clever and smart decision to pull off a play that you don't see all too often. However, when you take on the risk, you can get burned, and that's what happened to the former New York Met.

Alonso's blunder did lead to Detroit scoring two runs in the fourth frame, but Baltimore was able to come back and earn a 5-3 victory to snap a three-game skid.

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Despite the win, Sunday's contest was one to forget altogether for Alonso.

On top of the woeful error at first base, Alonso went 0-for-4 at the plate. While he's been able to produce runs this season with 10 long balls and 32 RBI, it's been an up-and-down year at the plate altogether for Alonso, which is reflected by his .224 batting average.

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Alonso signed a five-year, $155 million contract with the Orioles during this past offseason, a deal that carries an average annual salary of $31 million.