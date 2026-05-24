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Orioles star Pete Alonso commits embarrassing error while trying to pull off sneaky double play against Tigers

The $155M first baseman is hitting .224 this season with Baltimore after leaving the Mets in free agency

By Mark Harris OutKick
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Pete Alonso tried to pull a fast one against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, but the Baltimore Orioles first baseman ultimately turned something into absolutely nothing.

During the first game of a doubleheader between the two clubs, Detroit's Dillon Dingler flared one directly at Alonso in what should have been a very simple out in the top of the fourth inning.

Instead, with there being a runner on first, Alonso opted to pass on catching the ball and taking the one out and let it fall to the ground.

This turned out to be the incorrect decision.

pete alonso

Pete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles jogs to first base before the Washington Nationals bat during the seventh inning at Nationals Park on May 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images) (Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Alonso misplayed the hop off the dirt before one-hopping a throw to second base. Both runners were safe on the play, and the five-time All-Star was given an error on the play.

In Alonso's defense, if he had pulled off the play, he would have been applauded for making a clever and smart decision to pull off a play that you don't see all too often. However, when you take on the risk, you can get burned, and that's what happened to the former New York Met.

Alonso's blunder did lead to Detroit scoring two runs in the fourth frame, but Baltimore was able to come back and earn a 5-3 victory to snap a three-game skid.

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Pete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles calls off his teammates to get the out at first base in the third inning during the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Saturday, May 16, 2026 in Washington, District of Columbia. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Hannah Foslien/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Despite the win, Sunday's contest was one to forget altogether for Alonso.

On top of the woeful error at first base, Alonso went 0-for-4 at the plate. While he's been able to produce runs this season with 10 long balls and 32 RBI, it's been an up-and-down year at the plate altogether for Alonso, which is reflected by his .224 batting average.

pete alonso of the baltimore orioles

Pete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on May 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

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Alonso signed a five-year, $155 million contract with the Orioles during this past offseason, a deal that carries an average annual salary of $31 million.

Mark Harris is a writer for OutKick.

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