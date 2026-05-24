Charles Barkley gets into hysterical back-and-forth with Knicks star OG Anunoby about his 'real name'

New York Knicks star OG Anunoby spoke with the "Inside the NBA" crew following his team's blowout victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, and as is often the case with the legendary bunch, the conversation quickly went off the rails.

When it became Charles Barkley's turn to ask Anunoby a question, he wasn't concerned about learning anything at all about the game that had just taken place. Barkley instead wanted to ask the Knicks' forward a personal, albeit incredibly basic, question.

When Barkley prefaced the moment by asking Anunoby, "Can I ask you a question?" you just knew that a classic moment from Chuck was about to unfold, which is exactly what happened.

"OG, can I ask you a question? What is your real name?" Barkley asked, which is a fact he could have learned himself in approximately four seconds with a quick Google search.

The back-and-forth that then unfolded, which included Barkley joking that OG wasn't saying his own name correctly, did not disappoint.

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The Knicks-Cavaliers series hasn't exactly had too many worthwhile moments on the court with New York flexing its muscles and taking a 3-0 lead, but at least we have Chuck pumping some life into the postgame.

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Anunoby put together a very efficient performance to help lead his Knicks to a 121-108 victory in Cleveland on Saturday. The 28-year-old scored 21 points while going 3-for-4 from three-point range to go along with seven rebounds in 31 minutes of action.

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The Knicks will be looking to complete their second consecutive postseason sweep on Monday in Cleveland. If New York does go on to win the series, it would punch its ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

Game Four between the Knicks and Cavaliers is set for a tip-off time of 8 p.m. ET on Monday night.