NBA Playoffs

Charles Barkley gets into hysterical back-and-forth with Knicks star OG Anunoby about his 'real name'

Anunoby scored 21 points in the Knicks' 121-108 Game 3 victory that put New York up 3-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals

By Mark Harris OutKick
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New York Knicks star OG Anunoby spoke with the "Inside the NBA" crew following his team's blowout victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, and as is often the case with the legendary bunch, the conversation quickly went off the rails.

When it became Charles Barkley's turn to ask Anunoby a question, he wasn't concerned about learning anything at all about the game that had just taken place. Barkley instead wanted to ask the Knicks' forward a personal, albeit incredibly basic, question.

Charles Barkley standing on the basketball court during an NBA Cup game

Former Phoenix Suns player Charles Barkley attends an NBA Cup game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Mortgage Matchup Center. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

When Barkley prefaced the moment by asking Anunoby, "Can I ask you a question?" you just knew that a classic moment from Chuck was about to unfold, which is exactly what happened.

"OG, can I ask you a question? What is your real name?" Barkley asked, which is a fact he could have learned himself in approximately four seconds with a quick Google search.

The back-and-forth that then unfolded, which included Barkley joking that OG wasn't saying his own name correctly, did not disappoint.

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The Knicks-Cavaliers series hasn't exactly had too many worthwhile moments on the court with New York flexing its muscles and taking a 3-0 lead, but at least we have Chuck pumping some life into the postgame.

Charles Barkley sitting courtside at an NBA game in Phoenix

Former Phoenix Suns player Charles Barkley sits courtside during an NBA Cup game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz., on Nov. 21, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

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Anunoby put together a very efficient performance to help lead his Knicks to a 121-108 victory in Cleveland on Saturday. The 28-year-old scored 21 points while going 3-for-4 from three-point range to go along with seven rebounds in 31 minutes of action.

Og Anunoby of the new york knicks

Og Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks in action during Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on April 28, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks won 126-97. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

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The Knicks will be looking to complete their second consecutive postseason sweep on Monday in Cleveland. If New York does go on to win the series, it would punch its ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

Game Four between the Knicks and Cavaliers is set for a tip-off time of 8 p.m. ET on Monday night.

Mark Harris is a writer for OutKick.

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