Iranian national team to train in Mexico during World Cup after base camp switch, federation leader says

As next month’s highly anticipated World Cup approaches, participating nations are finalizing base camps across the tournament’s three host countries to serve as training headquarters during the competition.

The U.S., Canada and Mexico are co-hosting this year’s World Cup.

However, Iran’s national team — which has faced heightened scrutiny leading up to this summer’s World Cup — recently learned it will not be based in the United States once the tournament begins. According to the president of Iran’s soccer federation, the team will instead establish its base camp in Mexico.

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Mehdi Taj, president of the Iran Football Federation, announced the decision Saturday in a statement released by the federation’s media relations office. FIFA did not immediately confirm the move.

Iran had been scheduled to train in Tucson, Arizona, but a move has been a possibility because of uncertainty surrounding the war in the Middle East and security concerns. Officials at Tucson’s Kino Sports Complex declined to comment.

WORLD CUP TEAMS FINALIZE US BASE CAMPS AS HOST CITIES PREPARE FOR GLOBAL CROWDS

According to Iran's soccer federation, the team's base will now switch to south of the California border to Tijuana, Mexico.

"All team base camps for the countries participating in the World Cup must be approved FIFA," Taj said in his statement. "Fortunately, following the requests we submitted and the meetings we held with FIFA and World Cup officials in Istanbul, as well as the webinar meeting we had yesterday in the Tehran with the respected FIFA secretary general, our request to change the team’s base from the United States to Mexico was approved."

Iran plays Group G games at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium six days later, then faces Egypt on June 26 in Seattle. The federation said Tijuana’s relatively close proximity to the Los Angeles area will benefit the team and the new location "includes all training facilities, gym, private restaurant and everything else the team needs."

Iran’s men’s national team, also commonly referred to as Team Melli, is set to appear in its fourth consecutive World Cup. The team has never advanced beyond the group stage.

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Iran’s federation said moving the base camp will resolve potential visa issues since the team will enter the U.S. through Mexico. The president said that the team "may even be able to travel to and from Mexico using Iran Air flights."

The World Cup opens June 11 and concludes July 19 with the Final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.