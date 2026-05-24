Livvy Dunne drops F-bombs as she watches Paul Skenes give up homer on third pitch

Livvy Dunne expressed the same sentiment as every other Pittsburgh Pirates fan on Saturday when she saw Toronto Blue Jays star George Springer launch a Paul Skenes pitch into left field on his third pitch of the game.

"F---," she was seen mouthing twice as she sat in the Rogers Centre to cheer on her man.

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It was a tough one for Dunne to sit through as the Blue Jays hammered their way through Skenes and the Pirates.

It was much of the same from the defending American League champions. Toronto tagged one of MLB’s best pitchers for four runs in only five innings of work. Skenes threw 98 pitches, allowed nine hits and only struck out two batters.

Skenes expressed disappointment with his execution during the 5-2 loss.

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"There was good and bad," Skenes said, via MLB.com. "(I) need to get ahead in counts. I wasn’t super unhappy with some of the execution on some of the pitches, but could have executed a number of them better."

Skenes has thrown back-to-back duds in one of the worst stretches of his career. Last week, Skenes was lit up for five runs in five innings on six hits against the Philadelphia Phillies. He did manage to strike out seven batters but got no run support.

"I think in every start, there’s a little bit of that cat-and-mouse game," he added. "At the end of the day, just got to get ahead of guys."

He has made 11 starts so far this season and has a 3.00 ERA with 65 strikeouts.

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Pittsburgh is sitting at .500 for the season so far with a record of 26-26.