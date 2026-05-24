Pittsburgh Pirates

Livvy Dunne drops F-bombs as she watches Paul Skenes give up homer on third pitch

Dunne was seen mouthing an expletive as George Springer homered off Skenes' third pitch of the game

By Ryan Gaydos OutKick
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'This is the heaviest jersey I've worn.' Paul Skenes on representing USA in WBC Final vs Venezuela ⚾️ Video

'This is the heaviest jersey I've worn.' Paul Skenes on representing USA in WBC Final vs Venezuela ⚾️

Paul Skenes stops by the MLB on FOX set pregame to discuss the impact of playing for the United States ahead of the World Baseball Classic final vs. Venezuela and the energy in the locker room, including sporting Team USA Hockey jerseys pregame.

Livvy Dunne expressed the same sentiment as every other Pittsburgh Pirates fan on Saturday when she saw Toronto Blue Jays star George Springer launch a Paul Skenes pitch into left field on his third pitch of the game.

"F---," she was seen mouthing twice as she sat in the Rogers Centre to cheer on her man.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Paul Skenes pitching for Pittsburgh Pirates at Rogers Centre

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre in Toronto on May 23, 2026. (Dan Hamilton/Imagn Images)

Livvy Dunne standing at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Livvy Dunne attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on Sept. 7, 2025. (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

It was a tough one for Dunne to sit through as the Blue Jays hammered their way through Skenes and the Pirates.

It was much of the same from the defending American League champions. Toronto tagged one of MLB’s best pitchers for four runs in only five innings of work. Skenes threw 98 pitches, allowed nine hits and only struck out two batters.

Skenes expressed disappointment with his execution during the 5-2 loss.

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"There was good and bad," Skenes said, via MLB.com. "(I) need to get ahead in counts. I wasn’t super unhappy with some of the execution on some of the pitches, but could have executed a number of them better."

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes being removed from game by manager Don Kelly in Toronto

Pirates manager Don Kelly removes pitcher Paul Skenes during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on May 23, 2026. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press)

Skenes has thrown back-to-back duds in one of the worst stretches of his career. Last week, Skenes was lit up for five runs in five innings on six hits against the Philadelphia Phillies. He did manage to strike out seven batters but got no run support.

"I think in every start, there’s a little bit of that cat-and-mouse game," he added. "At the end of the day, just got to get ahead of guys."

He has made 11 starts so far this season and has a 3.00 ERA with 65 strikeouts.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes throwing a pitch to a Toronto Blue Jays batter

Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on May 23, 2026. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press)

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Pittsburgh is sitting at .500 for the season so far with a record of 26-26.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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