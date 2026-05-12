Ex-MLB pitcher Noah Syndergaard blasts Zohran Mamdani as Mets dysfunction reflects New York chaos

The Apple is rotting from the inside out, and former Mets ace Noah Syndergaard knows who to blame.

Appearing on OutKick's "Tomi Lahren Is Fearless,"Tomi Lahren Is Fearless, the ex-MLB pitcher unloaded on the state of his old squad and the political climate in New York City.

With the Mets languishing at the bottom of the NL East, Syndergaard suggested the problems go far beyond the bullpen.

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Speaking with Tomi, a Mets fan, Syndergaard addressed the departures of fan favorites Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso. For him, the shift in the locker room reflects something bigger happening in the city itself.

"It's kind of also ironic," Syndergaard told Lahren. "Those two guys are some of the biggest conservatives I've played for as well as with, with Jacob deGrom. The craziness that's going on in New York."

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Even so, Syndergaard admitted the draw of playing in New York never really goes away.

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"But I mean, if I still played for the Mets or the Yankees, I'd be like, oh, this is freaking awesome," he continued. "Like I could block the crazy part out and still focus on, I get to play a kid's game in one of the greatest cities in the world."

"Albeit, ran by a lunatic or, I don't know. He's 34 years old ... like I'm 33 and I can't imagine being a mayor."

The "lunatic" in question: Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist mayor.

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Syndergaard, who bled orange and blue for eight years, expressed disbelief that a 34-year-old with Mamdani's resume is running the world’s most iconic city.

"Well, he's like 34 years old and never really held an actual job beforehand," Syndergaard said.

For the Mets, the curse appears to be more than just bad luck on the field. The Amazin' have struggled to justify a massive payroll with little to show for it.

Lahren pushed the criticism even further, taking aim at Mamdani’s political history and describing his "bent towards communism and globalizing the Intifada" as the primary rot at City Hall.

When asked what advice he would give the struggling franchise, Syndergaard went off.

"Stop hanging out with socialist mayors, I guess, probably. ...

"I hate saying it, but at the end of the day, the Mets are going to Met," he said. "I think I'm allowed to kind of say that because I bled orange and blue for eight years. Made it to the World Series with them.

"Just kind of disappointed to see A) who they're inviting into their clubhouse and B) the lack of success they're having. It doesn't make a whole lot of sense. We have a huge payroll, and it's not creating great dividends for them."

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As Mamdani pushes his agenda from City Hall, the Mets are finding out that when a city attracts radicalism, its teams may suffer with it.

Until the Mets stop courting Democratic Socialists, they'll probably keep luring the bad luck like a magnet. In the meantime, Thor will watch and keep taking swings when no one else steps up to the plate.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela