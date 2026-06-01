NHL Stanley Cup Finals betting guide: Why the Hurricanes are the pick to beat the Golden Knights

We've reached that point in the summer where there are only a few games remaining for two of the big four sports leagues. We have the NBA Finals starting on Wednesday, and the NHL Stanley Cup Finals starting tomorrow. This is a great time of the year, and we have some awesome matchups. I'm looking forward to seeing what to make of the Golden Knights and Hurricanes. Here is how we should bet it.

Series Bets

The first question is going to be around who actually wins the Stanley Cup. The answer is not obvious or easy by any means. Both of these teams are capable of hoisting the cup, but I think the Hurricanes are the team that will do it. Carolina finally got over the hump and has made it to the Finals. It really wasn't even that much of a struggle. Sure, they lost the first game against the Canadiens, but they then won the next four. In the playoffs, the Hurricanes are 12-1.

Does that mean the Vegas Golden Knights can't take them down? Of course they can. Vegas just ousted the team that was most likely to make a major run, the Colorado Avalanche. It wasn't even that competitive of a series. I'm not sure I think there is a ton of value in the Golden Knights at +130, though. I would prefer to see them lose Game 1 then maybe invest in them.

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The over 5.5 games is a heavy favorite at -185, but the Hurricanes haven't played more than five games in a series yet. I don't think I'd lock this in at this number. Instead, if you think it will be a long, close series, which it should be, the Golden Knights are -150 on the +1.5 spread. That would require the series to go seven games, or Vegas to win. I think that's a better value for you.

Conn Smythe Trophy

It is hard to see anyone being a bigger contributor to the success of the Hurricanes than Frederik Andersen, their goalie. He is at +220 to win the award. For those unfamiliar, this is just the name of the award for the Most Valuable Player. It doesn't always go to a goalie, though. Since 2011, there have been just three goalies awarded the trophy, with the last coming in 2021.

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Logan Stankoven, a center for the Hurricanes, has nine goals in 13 games. If he can keep his hot streak up, there is no reason he couldn't win. At +850, this is a great option for us to have in our pockets.

If you think it makes more sense to take a Golden Knights player, the options are pretty clear, with Pavel Dorofeyev and Brett Howden both having 10 goals scored in the postseason. Dorofeyev is +5000, and Howden is +10000.

The favorite is actually Mitch Marner from Vegas at +165. I won't waste the money on it. He does have seven goals and 14 assists this postseason, but I just don't think the payout is worth it compared to the other options.

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For me, I'll take a shot on the Hurricanes to win the series, but I might grab a ticket on Vegas if they get up to +200 or higher after the first game. I'll also put a half unit or less on Stankoven, Howden, and Dorofeyev for the Conn Smythe Trophy.

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