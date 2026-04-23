Mets fans beg Mamdani to stay away from team after snapping 12-game losing streak

The "Curse of the Mambino" has been lifted.

After New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani hugged Mr. and Mrs. Met on April 9, the New York Mets lost every game afterward until Wednesday night.

Their 12-game losing streak started the day before Mamdani's trip to Citi Field, but Mamdani still got plenty of blame, including the New York Post's wild back page.

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After the Mets finally got back in the win column Wednesday, Mamdani posted to X, "LGM."

That did not sit well with the Flushing faithful.

"Get your filthy stank away from this team you communist," one reply read.

"Bro, can you just shut the f--- up and stay away for a month or so? We win one f---ing game to make us 1-12 since you showed up and "jinxed us" and then laughed about it. We don’t really believe in jinxes like that, but read the f---ing room, man," another upset Mets fan wrote.

"Get this commie loser away from the Mets," said one more.

Mamdani took the curse on the chin after the team lost their 11th game in a row.

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"I will accept being addressed as Mayor Mambino for the day," he said in a press conference on Tuesday, via the Post.

"There’s a lot of baseball to be played," he added . "I’m still keeping the faith, as I know that many Mets fans are across the city."

The Mets did get Juan Soto back from a calf strain Wednesday, but they lost Francisco Lindor to the same injury.

New York is 8-16, tied for the worst record in the majors. Their .288 on-base percentage is the lowest in the majors, and their .334 slugging ranks 29th. They've also scored a league-low 78 runs.

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But the Amazin's are in the midst of a nine-game homestand, and with Soto back, things could always turn around quickly.

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