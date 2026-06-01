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Jaxson Dart's girlfriend Marissa Ayers made her runway debut in a bikini at Miami Swim Week

The 23-year-old influencer and ring girl walked for White Fox Boutique's La Tropica show at The Setai in Miami Beach

By Sean Joseph OutKick
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Jaxson Dart reacts to Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss departure, Giants hiring John Harbaugh Video

Jaxson Dart reacts to Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss departure, Giants hiring John Harbaugh

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart talked to Fox News Digital about his former coach, Lane Kiffin, leaving LSU and his current team bringing in John Harbaugh.

Jaxson Dart continues to show what offseason leadership looks like ahead of his second season in the NFL. The New York Giants quarterback set the tone early in the offseason with a fishing trip with his bikini-clad girlfriend Marissa Ayers back in January.

It's the perfect way to hit the reset button after a tough season. The couple then showed up ready for action at Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby a few months after the fishing trip. That’s an event made for a franchise quarterback. So is Miami Swim Week.

Marissa Ayers walking on runway at Miami Swim Week event

Marissa Ayers attends the White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026, in Miami Beach, Fla. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)

You may have heard that Dart’s been the focus of some controversy recently. He’s not not letting that affect the locker room and he’s not letting it affect any of his planned public appearances either.

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On Friday, after addressing that controversy with reporters at the Giants training facility, Dart was in the front row at Miami Swim Week, according to the NY Post.

This was a personal, not a strictly professional appearance for the young Giants quarterback. His ring girl and influencer girlfriend was making her runway debut.

Marissa Ayers walking the runway at Miami Swim Week in Miami Beach, Florida

Marissa Ayers walks the runway for the White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026, in Miami Beach, Fla. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)

Ayers slipped into a string bikini for the White Fox Boutique swim show, titled La Tropica Runway Show, which The Post reports was held at The Setai Miami Beach. It was, as the 23-year-old said, "a dream come true" and a moment that Dart wasn’t going to miss.

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It just goes to show that bikini events like Miami Swim Week still get plenty of attention.

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They still make headline, whether you’re new to the league or have already been through the grind of multiple NFL seasons and are on the other side of it.

It's a setting perfect for letting loose and dominating or making your runway dreams come true in a bikini. The haters are going to have to try much harder to trip up Jaxson Dart and Marissa Ayers. These two mean business.

Sean Joseph is a writer for OutKick.

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