Jaxson Dart's girlfriend Marissa Ayers made her runway debut in a bikini at Miami Swim Week

Jaxson Dart continues to show what offseason leadership looks like ahead of his second season in the NFL. The New York Giants quarterback set the tone early in the offseason with a fishing trip with his bikini-clad girlfriend Marissa Ayers back in January.

It's the perfect way to hit the reset button after a tough season. The couple then showed up ready for action at Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby a few months after the fishing trip. That’s an event made for a franchise quarterback. So is Miami Swim Week.

You may have heard that Dart’s been the focus of some controversy recently. He’s not not letting that affect the locker room and he’s not letting it affect any of his planned public appearances either.

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On Friday, after addressing that controversy with reporters at the Giants training facility, Dart was in the front row at Miami Swim Week, according to the NY Post .

This was a personal, not a strictly professional appearance for the young Giants quarterback. His ring girl and influencer girlfriend was making her runway debut.

Ayers slipped into a string bikini for the White Fox Boutique swim show, titled La Tropica Runway Show, which The Post reports was held at The Setai Miami Beach. It was, as the 23-year-old said , "a dream come true" and a moment that Dart wasn’t going to miss.

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It just goes to show that bikini events like Miami Swim Week still get plenty of attention.

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They still make headline, whether you’re new to the league or have already been through the grind of multiple NFL seasons and are on the other side of it.

It's a setting perfect for letting loose and dominating or making your runway dreams come true in a bikini. The haters are going to have to try much harder to trip up Jaxson Dart and Marissa Ayers. These two mean business.