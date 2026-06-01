The things Abdul Carter conveniently didn't mention about his distaste for President Trump

The New York Giants have a lot going on with the return of Odell Beckham Jr., along with the addition of two other receivers in JuJu Smith-Schuster and Braxton Berrios, so the controversy caused when Abdul Carter complained teammate Jaxson Dart supports President Donald Trump is on the back burner now.

That's how the Giants want it.

That's how Carter probably wants it because he definitely doesn't need anyone doing any critical thinking about the episode.

DART AND CARTER HUG IT OUT BUT NEITHER APOLOGIZES

But WFAN host Craig Carton of the Carton Show with Chris McMonigle has apparently given the saga some thought and he shared some of those on Don't@Me with Dan Dakich.

"Abdul Carter had nothing to say when his coach did a press conference about his whole family meeting the president," Carton said. "He had nothing to say when Saquon Barkley golfed with [Trump]. No, it's white people. It's white people that offend dumbasses."

It's not just White people. Because Harbaugh is White.

Carter found it easy to say, "if [Dart] chooses to align himself with a man like President Trump, it's my responsibility based on what I believe or what I stand on, to not only show my teammates that I'm against that, but to show the world."

This, while conveniently not mentioning whether he has any problem with Harbaugh, who visited Trump at the White House prior to the 2025 season.

Carter also conveniently didn't mention that Lawrence Taylor, the greatest defensive player in franchise history, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, and the man Carter asked for permission to wear his retired jersey, is a Trump supporter.

ABDUL CARTER DELETES CRITICISM OF JAXSON DART ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Taylor has appeared publicly with Trump on multiple occasions over the last several years, including campaign rallies, White House events and golf outings.

One of the most notable appearances came in May of 2024 when Taylor joined Trump on stage at a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey. Trump introduced Taylor as "the greatest defensive player ever" and referred to Taylor and former Giants running back O.J. Anderson as his "golfing partners."

Taylor then delivered one of his strongest public endorsements of Trump, telling the crowd: "I grew up a Democrat, and I've always been a Democrat — until I met this man right here."

Taylor later added: "[Trump] will not have to worry about nobody in my family ever vote for a Democrat again."

That happened one month after Carter publicly requested the honor of wearing Taylor's retired No. 56. Taylor denied the request and Carter wears No. 3 now, but the second-year player had obvious respect for Taylor.

Has that respect diminished based on Taylor's sheer audacity of supporting Trump more openly than Dart ever has?

We don't know because Carter has never criticized Taylor. Or Harbaugh, his coach.

Or been asked about it, either.

This is where the fabled toughness of the New York media failed last week.

They asked Dart if he made a mistake being with Trump at a rally. They didn't ask Carter if he made a mistake calling out a teammate publicly.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

They asked Dart if he understood why introducing Trump would be considered controversial by some. They didn't ask Carter if he understood how Trump won the vote of 77 million Americans, the second-highest vote total in U.S. history, and his distaste for the president would be considered controversial by some.

And, yes, the media spoke with Harbaugh, too. They didn't ask the coach about his meeting with Trump. And they didn't ask Carter if that visit by his coach similarly offends him?

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So, one supposes, there are reasons the New York media also want this story to die because it paints some of them in a light of doing incomplete work.

"People are always looking for something to latch on to, to attack those who support Trump," Carton told Dakich. "It's interesting to me that so many people are upset about a second-year QB introducing the president, but I didn't hear one of those members of the media say a word about Josh Jacobs allegedly strangling his girlfriend."

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