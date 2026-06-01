Russell Henley goes unconscious at Colonial, Eric Cole's continuous sting, and Joaquin Niemann flips in Korea

Sunday at the Charles Schwab Challenge was a bit sleepy, but then Russell Henley woke up in a rather aggressive mood. The 37-year-old flipped a switch down the stretch in Fort Worth to earn the sixth PGA Tour win of his career and pass quite a career milestone in the process.

Where there is a winner, there are also many losers, and for Eric Cole, he's essentially turned into the face of the latter group since earning his spot on the PGA Tour in 2023. His streak of not having the breaks fall his way earned another notch this week, but it's not all bad for the former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

On the other side of the planet, Joaquin Niemann found the LIV Golf winner's circle yet again in South Korea. He's somewhat sneakily benefited the most from leaving the PGA Tour, and all he's missing now is to show any semblance of a pulse at a major championship.

This is Par Talk, a weekly read to get you caught up on all the happenings that took place in professional golf that you need to know. You can follow Mark on X @itismarkharris and email him at mark.harris@outkick.com .

Russell Henley Successfully Storms The Fort

The theme throughout the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday was that none of the half dozen or so players with a chance to win it wanted to go out and take it. But then, Russell Henley volunteered to do so when he stepped to the 16th tee while trailing by three shots.

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Down three with three to play makes the approach straightforward. Extremely difficult, but straightforward, and Henley went out and executed by closing his round out with three consecutive birdies to earn a spot in a playoff with Eric Cole.

Henley knocked his tee shot on the par-3 16th hole to 15 feet and drained the birdie putt to officially grab hold of the momentum. He hit his approach shot into the par-4 17th to 15 feet and his final approach on the par-4 18th to just outside the same range.

For a player who has earned a bit of a reputation for lacking aggression down the stretch, the former Georgia Bulldog certainly had plenty of it on Sunday afternoon.

As for the playoff, it didn't exactly come as a surprise that all Henley needed was one hole to finish the job against Cole. A driver and a wedge inside of five feet, the job was done, and Henley was hugging his three children and his wife as a PGA Tour winner for the first time in 14 months.

In recent years, Henley has become a player who clearly enjoys difficult tests, and winning at Colonial with a score of just 12-under checks that box.

With his victory in Fort Worth, Henley passed the career earnings mark of $50 million. Notable players he's surpassed on the career earnings list are Ernie Els, Bubba Watson, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau and Luke Donald.

He may be the most unsuspecting $50 million winner in PGA Tour history, which is probably exactly the way he wants it.

Eric Cole's Nightmare Isn't All That Bad

Eric Cole is a unique player. He's 37 years old, is a journeyman in professional golf, has won a dozen times on mini tours, yet remains winless on the PGA Tour despite earning Rookie of the Year honors in 2023.

With that resume as a guy nearing 40, he's earned the reputation of being a perennial loser, and while he's not a winner, the criticism he receives feels a bit harsh.

Cole is in the middle of just his fourth season on the PGA Tour, and this past week's Charles Schwab Challenge marked his 120th start on Tour. In that time, he's made 84 cuts, finished runner-up three times, has 41 Top 25 finishes and has earned $13.5 million.

It's safe to assume he'd trade in a couple million bucks to turn one of his second-place finishes into a victory, but it's not as if Cole is living in some sort of endless, unsuccessful hellscape inside the ropes.

Sunday's playoff loss to Henley was the second time in his young-ish Tour career that he's had to witness his opponent birdie the first extra hole to slam the door shut. Chris Kirk gave him the same treatment at the 2023 Honda Classic.

Cole didn't have his best stuff on Sunday, hitting just 10 greens in regulation, but still carded an even-par round of 70 to give himself a chance to earn his first win on Tour. He's more aware than anyone out there that even-par rounds on Sunday very rarely get the job done, and certainly understands he got beat by a guy who simply got scorching hot down the stretch.

It won't make the sting hurt less, but that's golf sometimes.

Joaquin Niemann Flips After Yet Another Win On LIV

LIV Golf, or at least this version of LIV Golf, may not exist in just a few months, and out of all the players on the circuit, Joaquin Niemann may be the most upset about it.

The Chilean beat Talor Gooch in a playoff to win LIV Korea over the weekend for his eighth individual title since joining the circuit in 2022. Those eight titles are two more than any other LIV player, and while he's not the first, second, or maybe even fifth player fans think of when it comes to LIV, he certainly should be.

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The loudest LIV critics out there will try claiming that Niemann's eight wins aren't noteworthy, but winning professional golf tournaments, regardless of the fact that they are no-cut events, is not easy. Doing so eight times in less than five years is wildly impressive.

Maybe the scariest, and definitely most alarming fact about Niemann, is that he's still just 27 years old. If (when) LIV does officially go belly up, Niemann's next move will be among the most intriguing to follow.

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As a two-time winner on the PGA Tour and former 15th-ranked player on the planet, there is no denying he has the game to make serious noise on the game's biggest stages, but has shockingly failed to do so throughout his entire career.

In his 28 major championship starts, he's finished inside the top 10 only once, which was a T-8 at the 2025 PGA Championship. The sample size is large, the results are very poor, but he still has all the time in the world on his side, and what he does with it over the next decade will be an interesting watch.