Steph Curry signs 10-year deal with Chinese brand Li-Ning, raising questions about NBA's ties to China

The biggest sneaker free agent in basketball history didn't sign with Nike or Adidas.

Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry just signed with a Chinese brand.

After mutually parting ways with Under Armour in 2023 and ending a 13-year partnership, the four-time NBA champion has signed a massive 10-year deal with Chinese sportswear giant Li-Ning.

Curry announced the move on his social media on Monday. The deal represents more than a major win for Li-Ning.

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But the agreement highlights a broader shift in the basketball apparel market, where Chinese labels are becoming increasingly influential players in a space once dominated by Western brands.

Curry's move shines a spotlight on an uncomfortable contradiction the NBA has struggled to address for years: the tension between the league's public commitment to social activism and its extensive financial ties to China.

Landing the greatest shooter in NBA history gives Li-Ning a marquee athlete and further strengthens China's growing presence in the league.

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The NBA and many of its players have built a reputation as some of the most outspoken figures in American sports on issues ranging from racial justice to voting rights.

Players wear social justice messages, speak openly on political issues, and frequently use their platforms to advocate for social causes. Yet discussions surrounding China's human rights record, including the crackdown in Hong Kong and allegations of forced labor involving Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, have often been met with far less public criticism from the league and its biggest stars.

Economic incentives help explain why.

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Chinese brands such as Li-Ning, Anta and Rigorer are no longer niche alternatives looking for overlooked talent.

They are aggressively pursuing some of the NBA's most recognizable players.

All-NBA guard Kyrie Irving signed a major deal with Anta and was later named the company's chief creative officer, while Lakers guard Austin Reaves partnered with Rigorer to launch a signature shoe line.

These companies frequently offer athletes significant creative input and business opportunities alongside lucrative endorsement contracts.

The trend extends well beyond a handful of stars.

Anta's roster includes Klay Thompson, Gordon Hayward, Alex Caruso and Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett.

And as more players align themselves with Chinese brands, the NBA's financial relationship with China continues to deepen.

China is home to an estimated 450 million NBA fans, giving brands and athletes access to a consumer market larger than the entire population of the United States.

For players with global ambitions, success in China can be every bit as important as success at home. That economic reality has shaped how many NBA figures approach politically sensitive topics involving China.

One of the most notable examples came when former MVP James Harden publicly criticized then-Houston Rockets executive Daryl Morey after Morey's support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong triggered a backlash from Chinese officials and business partners.

To critics, Harden's comments illustrated how economic incentives can outweigh public commitments to free expression when China is involved.

Now Curry's reported move to Li-Ning sends another message about where the league's business interests are headed.

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The NBA can paint social justice slogans on its courts and release statements about equality, but the reality of its global business model tells a more convoluted story.

The league has spent years telling fans what it stands for. Its growing embrace of Chinese money continues to reveal what it won't stand up to.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela