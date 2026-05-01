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Pete Alonso rips on traffic, crushes homer against Yankees in return to NYC

The former Met said flying into Newark and hitting gridlock made it feel unmistakably like the Big Apple again

By Matt Reigle OutKick
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For the first time in his MLB career, Pete Alonso rolled into New York City as part of a visiting team.

Only, on Friday, he wasn't headed to his old Citi Field stomping grounds; he was headed to the Bronx as he and his Baltimore Orioles teammates took on the New York Yankees.

And, right off the bat, Alonso knew he was back in the Big Apple, and that was all thanks to the city's trademark nightmare traffic.

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Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso made his return to New York City on Friday, only it wasn't against the Mets. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

The Baltimore first baseman was asked about his emotions when he arrived back in town, and he went right to bagging on the traffic.

"We flew into Newark, and then, I'm like, 'We're definitely back because we hit an insufferable wall of traffic,'" Alonso told SNY. "So it was definitely (like), 'Yeah, alright, we're here. We're back; we are for sure back. This is unmistakably New York City.'"

SNY's Michelle Margaux asked him if that meant Baltimore didn't have traffic.

"No, they do, just not an insufferable wall of traffic," he joked.

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Alonso, who started his career with the Mets in 2019, said it was great to be back and to go down memory lane.

And speaking of memory lane, Alonso likely had fans thinking back to his rookie season, when he crushed 53 home runs, with his performance in this one.

Pete Alonso

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso hit a solo home run in the second inning. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

In the top of the second, he hit an absolute bomb off Yankees righty Will Warren when he connected with the 1-1 pitch and sent it into the second deck in right field.

The cameraman almost didn't seem like he believed how far that one went.

That was Alonso's fifth home run this year, and probably one of the sweeter ones of his career.

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Now, the only dinger that might taste even sweeter would be if he hits one when the O’s head to Queens for a three-game series against his former team.

Matthew Reigle is a writer for OutKick.

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