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Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson narrowly avoids injury at celebrity softball game after nasty collision

Stevenson's left leg bent awkwardly during a rundown at Drake Maye's charity event but the running back got up smiling

By Joe Kinsey OutKick
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Drake Maye finds Rhamondre Stevenson for 22-yard TD, extending Patriots lead over Jets | NFL Highlights Video

Drake Maye finds Rhamondre Stevenson for 22-yard TD, extending Patriots lead over Jets | NFL Highlights

Drake Maye finds Rhamondre Stevenson for 22-yard TD, extending Patriots lead over Jets

The New England Patriots dodged a bullet Sunday during a celebrity softball game.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who caught a fourth quarter touchdown from Drake Maye in the Super Bowl, suffered an injury scare during the softball game hosted by Maye when comedian Matt Rife rolled up on Stevenson's leg during a rundown that had Patriots fans gasping for air.

Rhamondre Stevenson reacting on field during NFL game at Gillette Stadium

Rhamondre Stevenson of the New England Patriots reacts during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Sept. 15, 2024. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

In a video posted on social media by Boston reporter Marlee Wierda, Stevenson's left leg can be seen bending awkwardly as Rife lost his balance trying to run to second base during the rundown. Stevenson can be seen getting up and smiling about the incident, but the video speaks volumes.

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"Half the Patriots beat the s--t out of me," Rife joked on Instagram Sunday night after the nearly catastrophic incident. To his credit, like Pete Rose entering an MLB All-Star Game in the 1970s, Rife came to play. The 30-year-old Ohio native started the game with a triple to right-center, followed that up with a ground-rule double and then nearly caused a riot by falling into Stevenson's knee like Rose taking out Ray Fosse in 1970.

Matt Rife standing on stage at the American Music Awards in Las Vegas

Matt Rife attends the 52nd American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., on May 25, 2026. (Gilbert Flores/Dick Clark Productions)

Sticking to his bad boy softball image, Rife refused to say he was in the wrong for his Pete Rose antics. "(T)rying to earn a roster spot u gon put yourself on witness protection in Massachusetts.. watch aht," a Patriots fan fired back at Rife, who refused to give an inch. The guy was there to win the game.

"Crowded baseline, had to do it," he replied on an Instagram post where Patriots fans were ripping him for being a modern-day Charlie Hustle.

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Guess who won the game where the Patriots nearly lost a running back? That's right, just like Rose's National League team in 1970, Rife's team got the win and the comedian let everyone on Twitter know all about it.

Joe Kinsey is the Senior Director of Content of OutKick.

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