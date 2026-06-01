Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson narrowly avoids injury at celebrity softball game after nasty collision

The New England Patriots dodged a bullet Sunday during a celebrity softball game.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who caught a fourth quarter touchdown from Drake Maye in the Super Bowl, suffered an injury scare during the softball game hosted by Maye when comedian Matt Rife rolled up on Stevenson's leg during a rundown that had Patriots fans gasping for air.

In a video posted on social media by Boston reporter Marlee Wierda, Stevenson's left leg can be seen bending awkwardly as Rife lost his balance trying to run to second base during the rundown. Stevenson can be seen getting up and smiling about the incident, but the video speaks volumes.

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"Half the Patriots beat the s--t out of me," Rife joked on Instagram Sunday night after the nearly catastrophic incident. To his credit, like Pete Rose entering an MLB All-Star Game in the 1970s, Rife came to play. The 30-year-old Ohio native started the game with a triple to right-center, followed that up with a ground-rule double and then nearly caused a riot by falling into Stevenson's knee like Rose taking out Ray Fosse in 1970.

Sticking to his bad boy softball image, Rife refused to say he was in the wrong for his Pete Rose antics. "(T)rying to earn a roster spot u gon put yourself on witness protection in Massachusetts.. watch aht," a Patriots fan fired back at Rife, who refused to give an inch. The guy was there to win the game.

"Crowded baseline, had to do it," he replied on an Instagram post where Patriots fans were ripping him for being a modern-day Charlie Hustle.

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Guess who won the game where the Patriots nearly lost a running back? That's right, just like Rose's National League team in 1970, Rife's team got the win and the comedian let everyone on Twitter know all about it.