Dodgers pitcher's wife receives horrible threats directed at newborn child

Baseball can bring out the best moments in sports history, but it can also bring out the worst in fans – whether it’s throwing objects onto the field or death threats on social media.

The wife of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tanner Scott revealed on her Instagram that she received threats directed at their newborn child after her husband’s recent outing. Scott, a one-time All-Star, allowed three runs on three hits on Saturday in a 4-3 loss against the Philadelphia Phillies.

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"When did it stop being a game?" Maddie Scott wrote on her since-expired Instagram Stories, via the New York Post. "I don’t speak out often. Ever actually. I promise you, you don’t know what it’s like unless you’re living it."

She reposted comments from one user that included a comment that read, "Hope this mutt d i e s soon," on a picture of their child. The user added, "I hope you get home to your family lying in puddles of their own blood."

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Multiple MLB players experienced death threats directed toward them during the 2025 season.

Seattle Mariners pitcher Tayler Saucedo shared a post in August that read he hoped "your f----- head gets blown off" and that his wife also died.

Boston Red Sox reliever Liam Hendriks, a cancer survivor, revealed "horrible and cruel" threats directed at him and his wife in May 2025. In that same month, Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr had threats directed at his wife and children. Texas authorities later identified the source of the threats – an "inebriated" sports bettor.

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The rise of sports betting has coincided with threats directed at MLB players. It’s not just in MLB that it is happening, and it seems as though a lot of people need to log off completely.