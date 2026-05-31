Knicks forward Jeremy Sochan can't lose the NBA Finals after playing for both remaining teams

There is a timeless saying that claims, paraphrasing here, that it is always better to be lucky than gifted.

Any guy currently punching well above his weight class with a lovely girlfriend knows that truth intuitively. But right now, New York Knicks forward Jeremy Sochan understands it better than anyone else in the basketball world.

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The 23-year-old forward is currently a member of the Knicks, providing "energy" off the bench — i.e., he's not doing much. But his remarkably fortunate position extends far beyond helping a relentless New York squad reach the NBA Finals.

The real lottery win stems directly from the unique circumstances of his roster journey during the 2025-26 campaign.

And no matter who wins the Finals, Sochan's leaving with "NBA champion" added to his Wikipedia page.

Sochan began the year with the San Antonio Spurs, the franchise that selected him in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft.

And since he appeared for both organizations during the season, Sochan effectively secured one of the league's most unusual safety nets.

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Sochan finds himself in an enviable position.

If New York captures the title, Sochan will celebrate alongside his current teammates and New York City, the latter of which is ready to pop off amid a 53-year championship drought.

If San Antonio prevails, league custom suggests the Spurs would still award him championship jewelry in recognition of his contributions earlier in the season.

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Sochan finds himself in an enviable position. And there's zero doubt he wants New York to win it all.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

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