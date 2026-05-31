OutKick-Sports

Knicks forward Jeremy Sochan can't lose the NBA Finals after playing for both remaining teams

The former Spurs first-round pick now plays for New York, but league custom means San Antonio would also honor him

By Alejandro Avila OutKick
close
There's an industry to complain about Caitlin Clark | Don't @ Me w/Dan Dakich Video

There's an industry to complain about Caitlin Clark | Don't @ Me w/Dan Dakich

Dan Dakich exposes how a whole new industry has bloomed just from being critical of white athletes like Caitlin Clark

There is a timeless saying that claims, paraphrasing here, that it is always better to be lucky than gifted.

Any guy currently punching well above his weight class with a lovely girlfriend knows that truth intuitively. But right now, New York Knicks forward Jeremy Sochan understands it better than anyone else in the basketball world.

KNICKS' JEREMY SOCHAN, 76ERS' VJ EDGECOMBE HAVE HEATED EXCHANGE AFTER NEW YORK'S GAME 2 WIN

The 23-year-old forward is currently a member of the Knicks, providing "energy" off the bench — i.e., he's not doing much. But his remarkably fortunate position extends far beyond helping a relentless New York squad reach the NBA Finals.

The real lottery win stems directly from the unique circumstances of his roster journey during the 2025-26 campaign.

And no matter who wins the Finals, Sochan's leaving with "NBA champion" added to his Wikipedia page.

Jeremy Sochan of the New York Knicks dribbling basketball during NBA playoff game at Madison Square Garden

Jeremy Sochan of the New York Knicks plays during Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 28, 2026. The Knicks won 126-97. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns celebrating with teammates on basketball court

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns and teammates celebrate after winning Game 4 in the Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland on May 25, 2026. (Tim Phillis/AP)

Sochan began the year with the San Antonio Spurs, the franchise that selected him in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft.

And since he appeared for both organizations during the season, Sochan effectively secured one of the league's most unusual safety nets.

NEW YORK READY TO COMBUST AS NYPD SHUT DOWN KNICKS WATCH PARTY OUTSIDE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

Sochan finds himself in an enviable position.

If New York captures the title, Sochan will celebrate alongside his current teammates and New York City, the latter of which is ready to pop off amid a 53-year championship drought.

If San Antonio prevails, league custom suggests the Spurs would still award him championship jewelry in recognition of his contributions earlier in the season.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Victor Wembanyama handling basketball during NBA game

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama dribbles during Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on May 30, 2026. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Sochan finds himself in an enviable position. And there's zero doubt he wants New York to win it all.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela 

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

Close modal

Continue