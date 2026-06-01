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Greg Abbott posts AI image of himself dunking in Spurs jersey to troll Kathy Hochul after Knicks gaffe

Hochul tried to challenge Trump's sports knowledge by referencing a Knicks title that never happened

By Alejandro Avila OutKick
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We have officially crossed the Rubicon of political psychosis.

With the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks squaring off, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott went completely rogue and dropped a digital war crime on New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's timeline.

The man posted a fully commissioned, AI-generated fever dream of himself catching Vince Carter air in a Spurs uniform just to put Hochul in a body bag at the rim.

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It’s deranged, aggressively disrespectful, and pure car-wreck appeal.

You physically cannot look away.

Abbott paired the high-flying graphic with a caption that read, "Spurs about to dunk on Knicks like Texas has been dunking on New York. Go Spurs Go."

GOV. KATHY HOCHUL'S ATTEMPT AT DUNKING ON PRESIDENT TRUMP'S NEW YORK KNICKS FANDOM BACKFIRES

While the alien emoji was a nod to Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama, the post itself was a direct response to Hochul committing one of the most heinous sports blunders in recent memory.

Greg Abbott speaking at a lectern during CPAC in Grapevine, Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Grapevine, Texas, on March 27, 2026. (Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In an attempt to take a swipe at President Donald Trump's New York sports credentials ahead of the Finals action between the Spurs and Knicks, Hochul tried to challenge Trump's hoops knowledge during a news conference.

KNICKS FANS SEND NYC INTO CHAOS AFTER FRANCHISE REACHES FIRST NBA FINALS SINCE 1999: '

"I'd ask him to name the starting lineup of the 1993 championship team and see how he does," Hochul told reporters with total confidence.

There was just one massive problem with the Democratic governor's routine.

Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at New York news conference on child care program.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke during a news conference at the WIN NYC family shelter on March 5, 2026, in New York City. (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The 1993 Knicks did not win a championship.

TRUMP SAYS HE THINKS HE'LL ATTEND NBA FINALS GAME AS KNICKS CLOSE IN ON LONG-AWAITED CHAMPIONSHIP

Patrick Ewing and company were famously eliminated by Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Knicks haven't actually hoisted a trophy since 1973, a painful reality that virtually any New York sports fan could tell you.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns celebrating with teammates on basketball court

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns and teammates celebrate after winning Game 4 in the Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland on May 25, 2026. (Tim Phillis/AP)

Critics pointed out that Hochul invented a fictional championship ring just to score a cheap political point against Trump.

Naturally, Abbott saw the massive basketball brick from his New York counterpart and decided to run the fast break.

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Hochul practically served the chance for a poster moment on a silver platter.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela 

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

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