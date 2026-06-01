US Mint Unveils World Cup 2026 Coins And Collectors — Even Incredibly Casual Ones Like Me — Are Ready

Back in the day, I was all about collecting state quarters. However, that was the extent of my flirtation with numismatics.

I wasn't even into the fancy, valuable stuff. I just really dug that Indiana had an Indy car on its quarter.

This now has me thinking about going and bugging my local bank tellers so I can get my grubby paws on the slick commemorative coins that will be coming out to celebrate the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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In case you haven't heard (if that's true, where the hell have you been?), the United States is hosting the biggest sporting event in the world this summer, along with Canada and Mexico.

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 Commemorative Coin Program presents a unique opportunity to create a lasting legacy for the sport of soccer in the United States while celebrating one of the world’s most unifying global events," Mint Director Paul Hollis said in a statement. "The Mint is honored to release these commemorative coin designs, which reflect the sport’s extraordinary global reach and its accessibility to people of all ages and skill levels."

Three designs have been unveiled and will be used on a $5 gold coin, a $1 silver coin and a half-dollar clad coin.

"We are delighted to see the designs of this special series of official FIFA World Cup 2026 commemorative coins, which offers football fans a truly unique way to celebrate the global game’s most iconic tournament," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

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On top of being a cool collectible or memento from such a big event, the surcharges from the coins will be used to help grow soccer in the United States.

Alright, well, I might need to find myself one of those little book things that you pop the coins into, like I had for my state quarters.

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Unlike that one, though, I think I can complete this set of three coins.