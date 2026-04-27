Bo Bichette appears to hit rock bottom after Mets humiliated by Rockies

For new Mets third baseman Bo Bichette, it's not even May and it looks like he's already regretting his reported three-year, $126 million contract with a team that is off to a 9-19 start.

After Sunday’s doubleheader loss to the Rockies (3-1, 3-0), which completed a three-game sweep, Bichette could be seen sitting in the dugout for several minutes, possibly contemplating what he’s gotten himself into. This Mets team, with the second-highest MLB payroll at $369 million, had just been humiliated by a franchise that lost 119 games a year ago. There’s bottoming out and then there’s where Bichette and this team find themselves.

"Many fans in the announced crowd of 38,155 left after the Rockies took a 3-0 lead in the third inning" of the second game of the doubleheader, the Associated Press reported.

The early-season struggles have been eating at Bichette. Last week, the two-time All-Star admitted as much.

"We definitely need to reset," he said prior to the Rockies series. "You can't put too much pressure on yourself. It's going to take a full team effort, but I definitely know that I need to play better to help this team start winning some games."

The results speak for themselves. The Mets have won two out of their last 10 games.

Fans have rightfully been frustrated with Bichette and this team since opening weekend when they booed the new third baseman after he went 1-for-14 against the Pirates. With the Mets trailing the Braves by 10 1/2 games, the reality is setting in for fans. This season just might be lost, and with Bichette holding an opt-out clause, his days might be numbered.

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Would Bichette turn down $42 million in 2027 to stay with this franchise for another season? We'll soon find out just how much Bo values money over his mental health.