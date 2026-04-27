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Bo Bichette appears to hit rock bottom after Mets humiliated by Rockies

Fans left Citi Field early as the $369M-payroll Mets lost both games of a doubleheader to Colorado

By Joe Kinsey OutKick

For new Mets third baseman Bo Bichette, it's not even May and it looks like he's already regretting his reported three-year, $126 million contract with a team that is off to a 9-19 start.

After Sunday’s doubleheader loss to the Rockies (3-1, 3-0), which completed a three-game sweep, Bichette could be seen sitting in the dugout for several minutes, possibly contemplating what he’s gotten himself into. This Mets team, with the second-highest MLB payroll at $369 million, had just been humiliated by a franchise that lost 119 games a year ago. There’s bottoming out and then there’s where Bichette and this team find themselves.

New York Mets third baseman Bo Bichette talks with catching coach J.P. Arencibia at Citi Field

New York Mets third baseman Bo Bichette talks with catching coach J.P. Arencibia after a 3-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field in New York City on April 26, 2026. (Wendell Cruz/Imagn Images)

"Many fans in the announced crowd of 38,155 left after the Rockies took a 3-0 lead in the third inning" of the second game of the doubleheader, the Associated Press reported. 

The early-season struggles have been eating at Bichette. Last week, the two-time All-Star admitted as much.

"We definitely need to reset," he said prior to the Rockies series. "You can't put too much pressure on yourself. It's going to take a full team effort, but I definitely know that I need to play better to help this team start winning some games."

The results speak for themselves. The Mets have won two out of their last 10 games. 

New York Mets fans booing in the ninth inning at Citi Field.

New York Mets fans boo in the ninth inning during the game against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field in New York City on April 21, 2026. The Twins defeated the Mets 5-3. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Fans have rightfully been frustrated with Bichette and this team since opening weekend when they booed the new third baseman after he went 1-for-14 against the Pirates. With the Mets trailing the Braves by 10 1/2 games, the reality is setting in for fans. This season just might be lost, and with Bichette holding an opt-out clause, his days might be numbered.

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Would Bichette turn down $42 million in 2027 to stay with this franchise for another season? We'll soon find out just how much Bo values money over his mental health.

Joe Kinsey is the Senior Director of Content of OutKick.

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