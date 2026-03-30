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New York Mets

Mets' Bo Bichette addresses boos from fans as he struggles in opening series

Bichette signed a deal reportedly worth $126M with the Mets in the offseason

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Former MLB star Mo Vaughn pinpoints why the Mets collapsed, talks about Juan Soto's first year with the team Video

Former MLB star Mo Vaughn pinpoints why the Mets collapsed, talks about Juan Soto's first year with the team

Former MLB star Mo Vaughn talks to Fox News Digital about the New York Mets' collapses and Juan Soto's first year with the team.

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Bo Bichette signed a three-year deal, reportedly worth $126 million, with the New York Mets in the offseason in hopes of getting the Amazins back into the World Series picture.

The start of the 2026 season has been a little rocky for Bichette.

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Bo Bichette gets a hit

New York Mets shortstop Bo Bichette (19) hits a single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates , Saturday, March 28, 2026, in New York.  (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

The two-time All-Star went 1-for-14 with an RBI against the Pittsburgh Pirates and ended the series leading the National League with eight strikeouts in his first three games. New York took two of three from Pittsburgh in the first series of the season, so there’s a little bit of a silver lining there.

But Bichette heard the boos rain down at Citi Field on Sunday.

"If anything, I thought it took too long," he said, via ESPN. "I thought my at-bats were terrible, too."

Bichette is also getting acclimated to playing a new position this season.

Bo Bichette scores against the Pirates

New York Mets shortstop Bo Bichette (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the eleventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, March 28, 2026, in New York.  (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

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He spent the first seven years of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays, and playing primarily shortstop or being used as a designated hitter. When he joined the Mets, he was transitioned to third base as Francisco Lindor is the everyday shortstop.

He has four putouts at third base and only credited for one error. He admitted that he just has to go back to "being me" as he gets more adjusted to his new team

New York begins a seven-game road trip that begins against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday and then the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

Bo Bichette in spring training

New York Mets' Bo Bichette (19) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on a single hit by Brett Baty during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, March 22, 2026, in Jupiter, Florida. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

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He’s found success at Busch Stadium during his career. In eight games, he has a .351/.375/.408 slash line with four RBI. It’s a little different at Oracle Park as he’s only ever played two games there. In five at-bats, he’s hitless.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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