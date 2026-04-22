Bullfighter suffers perforated rectum after being gored in comeback from retirement

Bullfighter Jose Antonio Morante de la Puebla might be wishing right about now that he never decided to come out of retirement. Considered by some to be the best to ever do it, he found himself on the wrong end of a bull’s horn earlier this week and landed in the hospital as a result.

The "King of Bullfighters" as the 46-year-old is known, met his match on Monday when he suffered a perforated rectum in front of a packed Maestranza arena in Seville, Spain. The matador couldn’t get out of the way of one of the bulls in time and stayed down holding his butt before being carried out of the bullring in pain.

The horn up the ass has happened to other bullfighters before him and will likely happen again, as long as the sport of bullfighting continues. Puebla’s injury was described as "very serious" and according to The Times required more than two hours of surgery.

As you can see in the video, he was in immediate pain after failing to get out of the way of the charging bull. A split second quicker and that horn isn’t finding his rectum. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to get out of the way. The horn connected and the rest is history.

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You know where you’re not suffering that kind of injury? In retirement with your feet up in a recliner.

Puebla has to be thinking a lot about that right now as he recovers from what has to be a devastating injury, especially after the details provided by the doctor about his injuries.

The doctor reported, according to the Spanish outlet El Mundo, that the legendary bullfighter suffered a "bull horn wound in the posterior anal margin with a trajectory of about 10 cm, partially injuring the anal sphincter muscles and with a perforation in the posterior wall of the rectum of 1.5 cm."

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On Tuesday, Puebla shared a picture of himself standing up in a hospital gown on Instagram. He told El Mundo, "It was the most painful goring I ever suffered in my career. I felt enormous pain and I was very scared because I could tell that the bull had gored me and I thought I was bleeding a lot."

It isn’t known if having his rectum gored will send Jose Antonio Morante de la Puebla back into retirement or not. Obviously, we should all be wishing him the best.