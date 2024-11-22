NHL player ruptured testicle after taking puck to groin

Mats Zuccarello took a puck where no man ever wants to be hit.

The Minnesota Wild star was in front of the net in a game against the Montreal Canadiens Nov. 14, when a shot hit him in the groin.

Zuccarello immediately dropped to the ice and needed help leaving the rink.

Zuccarello has not played since.

According to teammate Marcus Foligno, Zuccarello ruptured a testicle.

"Poor guy got hit where the sun don’t shine, and it ruptured his testicle. He can’t even lift anything," Foligno told the 93X "Half-Assed Morning Show" Wednesday.

Foligno said he and his teammates "thought he was gonna lose one nut."

"But it actually survived, and he’s got them both still," Foligno added.

Folgino said Zuccarello's protective cup had a "massive dent in it."

"It was hilarious," Foligno said. "It’s funny after, now that he’s OK."

Zuccarello underwent surgery after the injury, and he's expected to miss about four weeks.

Zuccarello is fourth on the team with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) and has skated on the first line with three-time All-Star Kirill Kaprizov and center Marco Rossi.

"Zuccy’s such an important part of the team. I’ve really enjoyed coaching him. He’s a veteran player. He’s an extreme competitor. He’s got great hockey sense, his value on the power play, obviously his chemistry with Kirill. But, to me, the way he’s come in this year and he’s played, he’s a real key guy," head coach John Hynes said.

"That being said, he’s played a long time, too. So, I know when he comes back, he’s going to be back to where he is."

This is Zuccarello's 15th season in the NHL. He spent his first nine with the New York Rangers before a brief stint in Dallas with the Stars. He joined Minnesota in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

