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OutKick Culture

Tom Cruise is reportedly going to make an insane amount of money for Top Gun 3

Cruise also made a ton of money on 2022's 'Top Gun: Maverick'

By Matt Reigle OutKick

This week, we got word that Top Gun 3 is coming our way, and now it's being reported that Tom Cruise is going to make an insane amount of money to pretend to fly a fighter jet.

"Top Gun: Maverick" came out in 2022 and was not only critically acclaimed but it also made a ton of money and has even been credited with helping theaters survive post-COVID.

Tom Cruise at a red carpet

Tom Cruise (Getty Images)

So, when something works that well in Hollywood, you know they're going to circle back around to it, which is fine by me. I'll watch a couple of hours of kick-ass fighter jet shots. Hopefully, they get Joseph Kosinski to direct. Between "Top Gun: Maverick" and "F1," he is the undisputed king of directing movies about stuff that's fast.

But, of course, you need Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the fold, which means recruiting Tom Cruise to reprise the role.

Now, I don't think Cruise would take much convincing, but according to the Daily Mail, he could net £100 million ($135,240,000) to appear in the film and serve as a producer.

Top Gun: Maverick

test (Carlos Tischler / Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

That's because, for the previous film, he received £18 million (just under $25 million) but also received 8% of the film's profits.

Well, thanks to the previous film grossing over a $1 billion dollars worldwide, that meant that Cruise got a cool £75 million ($101,430,000).

Is there any reason to believe the same thing won't happen with Top Gun 3?

"The profit share is generous, because David Ellison, who now owns Paramount, produced Maverick via his company Skydance, and believes Tom is worth every cent," an unnamed Paramount exec said, per the Daily Mail. "He is confident this film will earn over a billion dollars."

Tom Cruise waving in a short sleeve shirt

Tom Cruise at a "Top Gun: Maverick" press conference in Seoul, South Korea in June 2022. (The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images)

I mean, for that kind of money, yeah, it sounds like he's worth it.

Plus, he does all his own stunts, so you don't have to pay a stunt double.

Matt Reigle is a writer for OutKick.

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