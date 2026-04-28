Shannon Elizabeth, to nobody's surprise, cashes in on OnlyFans with reported 7-figure payday in her first week

Shannon Elizabeth's decision to take control of her career away from Hollywood by joining OnlyFans and sharing more of her "sexy side" has been, to nobody's surprise, a lucrative one.

According to sources, who've apparently came out of the woodwork on Monday, the 52-year-old actress pocketed more than seven figures in just her first week on the content platform.

"I've spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career. This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans," Elizabeth said earlier this month about taking her talents behind a paywall.

"I'm choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms, and just be free. I really do think this is the future."

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Great call by Shannon Elizabeth on cutting out the middle man. One of the sources in the classic "exclusive sources off" between two outlets, told Page Six that she "has officially made over seven figures."

The source added that "Over half of that was earned through direct messages to OnlyFans users, while tips and posts accounted for the rest."

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People's own source confirmed the claim from Page Six's source that she brought in "more than seven figures" on the platform in the first week and she "is really making a name for herself" on the platform.

This is all about taking control and being able to reach her fans directly. Elizabeth's content up to this point, according to this source, hasn't contained full nudity. That's the kind of information that separates one outlet's source from another. Give them the advantage in this source off.

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Elizabeth is planning, her rep says, to use some of the money she's made for her charity, the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation. That includes a gala this summer in Las Vegas.

"She’s always hustling and genuinely loves interacting with her fans," her rep said, according to Page Six. Who doesn’t love watching hard work payoff? Congratulations to Shannon Elizabeth on taking her career back.