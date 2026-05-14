Mother's Day chaos at a steakhouse includes knives thrown at waiters and a touching mother-daughter arrest

An upscale steakhouse in West Little Rock, Arkansas, descended into chaos on Mother's Day when the staff failed to show the proper level of respect to the TikTok food influencers who entered their establishment.

Words were exchanged between the influencers and staff; other customers got involved in the verbal exchange; it got heated and turned physical. According to the Little Rock Police Department, knives were thrown.

Asia, Allyssia and Alivia Yarbrough, who, according to the Daily Mail, all have large numbers of followers, had an issue with how their steaks had been cooked at Arthur's Prime Steakhouse on Sunday.

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They asked the restaurant staff to have all three of the steaks remade to their specifications, reports KATV. The manager initially refused to remake one of them, then later brought it out and shoved it in one of their faces, saying, "this is how it's done."

There's a chance you can get away with that when dealing with regular customers, but it's not going to fly with disrespected food influencers. They have millions of followers and can't stand for that.

At minimum a scene will be caused. A scene where you're going to find out from a proud momma that her kids have tens of millions of social media followers.

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Allyssia, 25, reportedly said that she shoved her phone into a 62-year-old waiter's face. He grabbed the phone, and she said she responded by punching him in self-defense.

She added that the elderly waiter slapped her back using two hands and that's when another waiter, 57, jumped in to assist his co-worker. The LRPD's investigation into the matter found that a third steak could not be fixed because it had already been cut into.

The police department’s reports also stated that the security camera footage showed the Yarbroughs "causing a disturbance throughout the restaurant."

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According to the police report, Asia Yarbrough, 22, threw knives at two waiters during the madness. None of the videos that went viral on social media after the incident appear to show the alleged knife throwing.

The same can’t be said for Kimberly Forga, the mother of the influencers. She's accused of causing $2,500 in damage to the restaurant's grand piano by slamming the top of it. In one of the videos, it does appear as if the piano's top is being slammed.

Although it's hard to tell what, if any, damage was done. The legal system will have to sort all of that out.

According to the Arkansas Times, the daughter was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. Mom was hit with a felony charge of criminal mischief and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

That's about as touching as a Mother's Day visit to an upscale steakhouse gets. On Monday, both mom and daughter pleaded not guilty and were released on bond. They're due back in court on July 7.

They've created a real problem for themselves, aside from any upcoming legal issue they may face. The bigger problem is how do you make Mother's Day next year as memorable as this one?