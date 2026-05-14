Man accused of stealing more than $735k as power of attorney to purchase property, OnlyFans and life coaching

A St. Louis man was in federal court earlier this week after being accused of pocketing more than $735,000 while serving as power of attorney for a retired school teacher.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri says 40-year-old Micheal N. Jones pleaded not guilty to eight counts of wire fraud on Monday after he was indicted on the charges last month.

According to the indictment, Jones was named as the power of attorney for the victim in March 2023. Almost immediately, he's alleged to have spent more than $12,000 from her checking account and used her credit card to make purchases on OnlyFans, reports FOX 2 Now.

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The following month, April 2023, the victim was transferred to an assisted living facility. Her home was sold and investigators say that he used that money to buy four properties across St. Louis.

Another $160,000 was reportedly transferred to Jones' bank account and Cash App. He's accused of using this money to buy food, trips, a life coach and more OnlyFans purchases.

If only he had enlisted the life coach before his initial OnlyFans purchase. This whole situation might not have gotten so far out of hand, assuming, of course, he would have been upfront with his alleged activities.

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That second round of purchases seems to indicate no, but who knows how it would have played out if the money was spent in a different order. As it stands, Jones allegedly spent the money on himself and missed payments for the victim's assisted living facility.

She was evicted from one after only one payment was made on her behalf and racked up another bill of more than $50,000 at another due to nonpayment.

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The wire fraud charges, FOX 2 Now added, are punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

It's a tough way to make a living. Imagine being the content creators on the receiving end of the alleged stolen funds from a retired teacher.