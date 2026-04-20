Donald Trump makes odd 'hair' comment to Danica Patrick at TPUSA event

Danica Patrick returned to the place where she was famously "red-pilled" last weekend, and Donald Trump made sure to find her in the crowd.

The ex-NASCAR driver and the former president spent Saturday at the Turning Point USA event in Arizona, where Patrick resides, and both spoke at the event.

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For those who don't follow all things Danica, this is the event where she basically became a Republican back in 2023.

She's talked about it a dozen times, so I won't rehash it. But, Patrick was mocked online for going to what trolls considered an event that was too pro-American, and she was so disgusted by the reaction that she spent the next year campaigning for Donald Trump.

And that, boys and girls, is how easy it is to red-pill someone nowadays. It's amazing.

Anyway, fast-forward to this past weekend, and Trump and Danica went back to where it all started, with the president letting everyone know that Patrick is still very much on his good side.

Danica Patrick and Donald Trump go way back

Amazing. No clue what Trump was going for there, but he nailed it. The guy likes what he likes and, in this case, it was Danica Patrick's hair. More specifically, her widow's peak.

Didn't have that term on my Trump Bingo card for 2026, but that's why you always have to be on your toes in this business.

Anyway, good to see these two still get along nearly two years into Trump's second term. Obviously, that's not the case with everyone. If you've made it this long without getting in Trump's doghouse, you're clearly doing something right.

Look at Riley Gaines. Yikes. Look at all the conservative influencers currently in the crosshairs. It's a bloodbath.

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But not Danica. She's been loyal since Day 1, and she's still in the inner circle. Don't forget, she helped Trump re-take the presidency back in 2024. And make no mistake about it, she played a huge part in it.

The ex-NASCAR star joined the Trump camp at the tail end of the '24 campaign, and was a lightning rod from start to finish. From MAGA dresses that turned on the internet, to speeches and rallies that had attendees ready to run through a brick wall, Danica was a key part of Trump's return to the White House.

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And now, they've both linked back up at the place where it all began.

Beautiful.