Zuckerberg should be deposed under oath on Hunter Biden laptop after Rogan interview: Pirro

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg should be deposed "under oath" after disclosing to podcaster Joe Rogan that a warning from the FBI that the Hunter Biden laptop story was "Russian propaganda" led to the social media platform's decision to limit the reach of the New York Post's bombshell, Judge Jeanine Pirro said Friday.

Pirro told "The Five" that Zuckerberg – whose company is now called Meta – must answer exactly who falsely claimed the laptop was a Kremlin tool.

"This guy needs to be placed under oath. I want to know who he talked to, what exactly they told him, whether or not they mentioned 51 of these intelligence officers [who signed onto a document declaring the laptop story Russian disinformation], which I seem to recall reading somewhere, which tells me they knew it was coming," she said.

"[The FBI] had [the contents of the laptop] for a long time, and they wanted to suppress this information with these so-called 51 intel officers, none of whom have said, 'oh, gee, we were wrong and it wasn't Russian disinformation'."

Pirro called the collective rhetorical force of the 51 intel officials combined with the tech censorship "suppression of free speech."

She also took issue with Zuckerberg telling Rogan that people could still exchange information about the Wilmington laptop, saying no one could essentially find the information to share it in the first place due to his and Twitter's blacklisting behavior.

Pirro concluded the incident shows the stark dichotomy between how Big Tech and the FBI are treating Donald Trump and how they are treating "a drug addict who's sucking money all over the world."

In regard to the FBI's raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and the release of the semi-redacted affidavit filed with Judge Bruce Reinhart in South Florida, Pirro said there is nothing in the document that suggests Trump was trying to engage in espionage, and that the National Archives referred the case to the FBI.

She added that there is also no evidence Trump was obstructing any potential investigation, noting how he recounted greeting federal agents when they previously visited the Palm Beach manor, and how he agreed to padlock one room containing documents while he was summering at his golf course near Clinton, N.J.