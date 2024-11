Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fears it is "very dangerous" if his country starts losing unity as the conflict with Russia surpasses 1,000 days.

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst caught up with Zelenskyy in an interview that aired Tuesday on "Special Report," asking how to end the Russia-Ukraine way after 1,000 days.

After meeting Zelenskyy outside the front lines, Yingst asked Zelenskyy about the state of the war compared to its beginning. Zelenskyy remarked that while the early days were the most difficult, any movement now would depend on unity against Russia.

"I think that was the most difficult period, but now this period, this moment depends, I think, on our unity in Ukraine, and I think that what is very dangerous is if we lose unity in Europe and, what is most important, unity between Ukraine and the United States," Zelenskyy said.

He argued diplomacy was the only way to end the war, though he was hesitant over whether Russian President Vladimir Putin should be involved in discussions.

"Isn’t Putin the one who can make this decision to end this war?" Yingst asked.

"I’m sure that, as of today, it depends on Putin, really a lot. He can do that. He can be willing and end this war," Zelenskyy answered. "But, it also depends on the United States of America much more. Putin is weaker than the United States of America. The President of the United States of America has the strength and authorities and weapons, and he can decrease the price for the energy resources. By the way, I heard the signal in the media from President Trump that he is thinking to decrease the prices for energy resources, for oil, and it is needed to be done."

Yingst followed up, "Are you hopeful that President-elect Trump will be able to influence Putin to end the war?"

"It will not be simple, but I think if, to use all the issues that the United States has, yes, he can. Because he is much stronger than Putin. He’s stronger. The United States is stronger. Economy, stronger. The United States has a very big influence," Zelenskyy answered.

Yingst also asked about the possibility of the U.S. cutting defense funding to Ukraine.

"If they will cut, I think we will lose. Of course, anyway, we will stay and we will fight. We have production, but it’s not enough to prevail. And I think it is not enough to survive. But it will be, if such choice will be the American choice, so we will decide what we’ll have to do," Zelenskyy said.