Ukrainian President Zelenskyy sits down with FOX News anchor Bret Baier as war nears two-year mark

FOX News chief political anchor Bret Baier sat down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for an interview that will air Thursday as the two-year anniversary of the war approaches, the network announced.

Zelenskyy was interviewed for Baier's weeknight program "Special Report," which airs at 6pm ET, less than a mile and a half from Russian positions, marking the first time the Ukrainian president has been interviewed at the frontlines of combat since the war began on Feb. 24, 2022.

Baier spoke with Zelenskyy about the anniversary of the war, the debate in Congress about providing additional funding to Ukraine and the latest developments in the conflict. Ukraine recently suffered a setback as troops withdrew last week from the key battleground town of Avdiivka in the east of the country, which could pave the way for a Russian advance as the war nears its second anniversary.

Baier will also travel with Zelenskyy as he receives a military briefing, presents medals to troops and visits hospitalized soldiers who were wounded in combat. Baier has interviewed Zelenskyy several times since the Russian invasion, most recently in December.

Baier will also spotlight the FOX News correspondents who have covered the war from the beginning, including colleagues Benjamin Hall, Pierre Zakrzewski and Oleksandra Kuvshynova. Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova were killed and Hall was severely wounded when their van was hit by a Russian projectile near the beginning of the war.

Hall, along with Jerusalem-based correspondent Trey Yingst, will join Baier on Friday to discuss the challenges of covering the Ukraine war and the importance of on-the-ground reporting in dangerous conflict zones.

Also on that day, "Special Report" will feature a segment about the effects of the war through interviews with Ukrainians on the ground in the war-torn country, with a focus on the capital city of Kyiv.