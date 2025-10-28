Youngkin rips into Spanberger on 'Ruthless' podcast, says she ‘doesn’t have a moral compass’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., criticized Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger’s "lack of a moral compass" during an interview Tuesday.

Appearing on the "Ruthless" podcast, the governor slammed Spanberger for not denouncing transgender women sharing locker rooms with biological females in Virginia.

"Well, it starts with — I was not surprised, because she doesn’t have a moral compass. And so, she doesn’t really know what she believes," he told the hosts.

SPANBERGER QUIET ON TWIN CONTROVERSIES IN FINAL STRETCH OF VIRGINIA RACE

Youngkin, whose lieutenant governor, Winsome Earle-Sears, is facing off against Spanberger in the upcoming Virginia election, was asked by the hosts to weigh in on the Democrat’s recent comments about transgender individuals accessing female private spaces during the gubernatorial debate.

While discussing Youngkin’s 2022 policy requiring students to use school facilities based on their biological sex, Spanberger did not give a direct answer, saying decisions on whether transgender women can enter women’s spaces should be left to parents and local school administrators.

Earle-Sears said she would keep Youngkin’s policy, saying "girls deserve privacy in sports and locker rooms," and citing "biological differences in size and strength between transgender females and biological females."

SPANBERGER CAMPAIGN STILL SELLING JAY JONES CO-BRANDED MERCH AMID SCANDAL; GOP CALLS IT FULL ENDORSEMENT

Podcast co-host Michael Duncan asked Youngkin what he thought about Spanberger’s "mealy-mouthed" debate response, as well as the idea of her undoing his locker room policy if she became governor.

"She’s just going to say whatever she needs to say in order to try and get elected," the governor said.

"Let me tell you what she believes — because I’ve gotten in an argument with her over it — which is, she does believe that biological boys and men should be in locker rooms with girls," he continued. "She believes they should be on their sports teams, and she believes that parents should not be told when their children are starting to have discussions about, you know, ‘Am I a boy or a girl?’"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

When serving in Congress in 2023, Spanberger voted against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, a bill aimed at restricting transgender women and girls from competing in female sports categories.

"One of the things she has already said she will do is undo my executive order which protects girls," Youngkin added. "And to parents in Virginia, I keep saying if you believe in the safety and, by the way, the dignity, and the privacy of your daughter and oftentimes your son, because they’ve been pursuing these boys in Loudoun County who simply said, ‘I don’t want a girl in the locker room with me,’ then you’ve got to vote for Winsome Sears, and you’ve got to vote against Spanberger."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Representatives for Spanberger did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.