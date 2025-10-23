Youngkin declares state of emergency over ‘Democrat Shutdown’ depleting SNAP benefits for 850K Virginians

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Thursday from Richmond, blaming congressional Democrats for dragging out the federal government shutdown, projecting the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) will run out in just over a week.

"The Democrat Shutdown will cause SNAP benefits to run out for over 850,000 Virginians in need starting Nov. 1, 2025," the outgoing Republican said of the program, formerly dubbed food stamps.

"I refuse to let hungry Virginians be used as ‘leverage’ by congressional Democrats. I am declaring a State of Emergency due to the Democrat Shutdown to protect hungry Virginians in need."

Youngkin called on Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Tim Kaine, D-Va., to vote in favor of ending the shutdown with a clean continuing resolution as Republicans have offered.

"This is an extraordinary action and is only necessary because of the shamelessness of congressional Democrats – including every Democrat in our entire delegation – who refuse to pass a clean continuing resolution to open the federal government."

Youngkin said Virginia will use the state of emergency to continue providing food benefits to qualified Virginians "until congressional Democrats put the interests of Virginians in need ahead of their politics."

He credited President Donald Trump for supporting him in the endeavor.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who is running to succeed Youngkin, said the administration is committed to ensuring no Virginian goes without food due to the shutdown.

"At Governor Youngkin’s direction, food benefits will be provided without interruption to support Virginia families," Earle-Sears said in a statement.

Pennsylvania, Colorado and Illinois all reportedly have issued warnings about the near-term future of SNAP in their states amid the shutdown, but none of their governors have yet declared a similar state of emergency.

The November date matches reports out of the Department of Agriculture as the timeframe when SNAP could run out.