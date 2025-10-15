Expand / Collapse search
Virginia Governor Race

Spanberger campaign still selling Jay Jones co-branded merch amid scandal; GOP calls it full endorsement

RGA questions gubernatorial candidate's judgment over continued 'endorsement' through sales

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Virginia's top Democrat complains of 'double standard' in Jay Jones pressure on Spanberger Video

Virginia's top Democrat complains of 'double standard' in Jay Jones pressure on Spanberger

Virginia House Speaker Don Scott, Jr., D-Portsmouth, lambasts Republicans' "double standard" on calling for Abigail Spanberger to call for Jay Jones' ouster, citing President Donald Trump's Liz Cheney comments.

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger’s campaign store continues to sell merchandise co-branded with the rest of the statewide Democratic ticket – which includes scandal-plagued attorney general nominee Jay Jones.

The store, accessed by Fox News Digital on Wednesday morning, still markets a "Spanberger-Hashmi-Jones logo tee" shirt for $25 and a Spanberger-Hashmi-Jones logo bumper sticker for $10.

Most of the rest of the store features merchandise singularly branded in support of the gubernatorial nominee, including a pride-themed "governor for everyone" shirt, "Republicans for Spanberger" and "law enforcement for Spanberger" regalia, as well.

The Republican Governors Association, which is backing Spanberger's opponent, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, slammed Spanberger’s campaign for continuing to market Jones-branded merchandise more than a week after texts surfaced depicting him envisioning the murder of a GOP leader and his children.

SPANBERGER QUIET ON TWIN CONTROVERSIES IN FINAL STRETCH OF VIRGINIA RACE

Abigail Spanberger smiles and cheers

Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) addresses a small get-out-the-vote rally on the first day of early voting outside the Eastern Government Center on Sept. 19, 2025 in Henrico, Virginia. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"Jay Jones threatened to murder his political opponent and their children, and Abigail Spanberger still fully endorses him and is trying to make money off it," RGA rapid response director Kollin Crompton told Fox News Digital.

"If Spanberger is willing to put partisan politics above doing the right thing and standing up to political violence, how can she be trusted as governor?" Crompton asked.

In their own tweet and screenshot of Spanberger’s campaign on Tuesday, the RGA chalked up the open sales to an endorsement of Jones – as the Democratic nominee stood firm on her position at a Norfolk debate last week that she is running her own race.

DEMOCRATS UNDER FIRE FOR STANDING BY VIRGINIA AG HOPEFUL WHO JOKED ABOUT SHOOTING GOP RIVAL

Spanberger's campaign sales page

Abigail Spanberger's campaign continues to sell merchandise featuring fellow Democrat Jay Jones' name (Screenshot: Abigail Spanberger for Governor)

"Spanberger is still selling Jay Jones merchandise: a man who has fantasized about murdering his political opponents and their children," the RGA tweeted.

"Spanberger still fully endorses Jay Jones."

While Spanberger’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment, Spanberger repeatedly pushed back against Republican criticisms while facing off with Earle-Sears in Norfolk:

SPANBERGER EXCORIATED ONLINE AS A ‘COWARD’ FOR REFUSAL TO DITCH ‘UNHINGED’ JAY JONES

Virginia residents sound off on Jay Jones scandal, Abigail Spanberger's handling of controversies Video

"The comments that Jay Jones made were absolutely abhorrent," she said.

"I have denounced political violence… no matter who is leading the charge."

Earle-Sears has countered that a clip of Spanberger telling a crowd of political activists: "let your rage fuel you" belies any such connotation.

Spanberger, in turn, told Fox News Digital the remark was meant to inspire civic activism — such as door-knocking and letter-writing — and reiterated that she condemns violence.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.

