Young Wyoming parents skipping meals, turning to ramen noodles as inflation, gas prices soar

Soaring food and gas prices led young parents Jesus and Krista Montiel to seek out ways to cut costs and make ends meet and provide for their two-year-old daughter.

"I'm doing anything and everything I can to be able to provide for my family," Jesus, a manager at Teton Toys, told Todd Piro on Monday.

"That includes driving an hour-and-a-half one way to and from work and working literally all day. I get to see my daughter twice a week."

The Wyoming couple told "Fox & Friends First" Monday that Jesus has resorted to surviving on two cups of ramen noodles per day while Krista has limited herself to one meal and two snacks per day to make sure their daughter has enough food.

Piro asked the couple if they feel the Biden White House is doing enough to help struggling families overcome the high costs of living associated with inflation or bring prices down.

"Honestly, I feel like they could be doing more," Jesus said.

"I feel like if they try to put in an effort to at least help out in a little bit of the day-to-day, that would be great."

Krista told Piro that other young parents in her community are struggling to make ends meet and are taking similar measures to slash costs.

"A lot of them don't have the support that I do with my husband, so I can't imagine what they're having to do to make ends meet."